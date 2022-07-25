 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: On to Baltimore

A new class enters the Hall of Fame, a historic day in Boston, and grand theft Wander

By John Ford
The 92nd MLB All-Star baseball game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

Well, that was fun. Shane McClanahan was the Rays lone representative, as he started the All-Star game for the American. It didn’t go great, but then again, you try pitching to a lineup full of All-Stars. The Rays then went to Kansas City, where they dropped two of three to the Royals. Now it’s on to Baltimore for a four game series, before heading back home for three against the Guardians. In roster moves, Springs was activated off the IL, while Luis Patiño was sent down the Durham to work on some stuff.

Links!

In very good news, Jeffrey Springs six month old son Stetson was able to come home from the hospital after doctors identified and treated an infection in his spinal fluid.

On the new guy Roman Quinn.

Wander Franco had $650,000 worth of jewelry stolen from his vehicle.

The world needs more Bo Jacksons.

Headlined by Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat — and uh, some guy named David Ortiz — as well as the late Bud Fowler, Gil Hodges, Minnie Miñoso and Buck O’Neil, the Class of 2022 was officially inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Kevin Cash on playing with Big Papi.

Jamie Gatlin sat down with Rays prospect Austin Vernon.

In Philadelphia, there was a tense exchange between JIm Salisbury and Nick Castellanos. It has somehow evolved into a war among reporters. I am squarely in the “that was a stupid question” camp.

Taj Bradley made his AAA debut and looked pretty good, going five scoreless innings, giving up just three hits and zero walks while striking out eight.

On the downside, Curtis Mead was pulled in the third inning with right forearm tightness.

If Kevin Kiermaier were two minor league middle infielders.

If Kevin Kiermaier played cricket.

If Kevin Kiermaier were a doggo.

Today is the deadline for MLB and the players coming to an agreement on an international draft.

Dave Hrusovsky says the Rays have done pretty well in trades.

While in KC, some players, coaches, and staff paid a visit to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

Yandy is a treasure.

The Jays crushed the Red Sox 28-5 on Friday, in a game that featured, among many, many other things, an inside the park grand slam. It was the most runs ever allowed by the Red Sox. And that was just the start of a no good, very bad weekend. You hate to see it. Some highlights.

Not entirely sure this is satire...

And here’s why it’s hard to tell if the above is satire.

This only counts if he also wore big red shoes.

Not gonna lie, I’d have plunked him too.

Palate cleansers.

This doggo is having a Monday we can all relate to.

This cat has had enough of your bullshit.

You can do it! Have a great week, everybody. Go Rays!

