Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: On to Baltimore

Well, that was fun. Shane McClanahan was the Rays lone representative, as he started the All-Star game for the American. It didn’t go great, but then again, you try pitching to a lineup full of All-Stars. The Rays then went to Kansas City, where they dropped two of three to the Royals. Now it’s on to Baltimore for a four game series, before heading back home for three against the Guardians. In roster moves, Springs was activated off the IL, while Luis Patiño was sent down the Durham to work on some stuff.

In very good news, Jeffrey Springs six month old son Stetson was able to come home from the hospital after doctors identified and treated an infection in his spinal fluid.

“It was a long time in the hospital,” #Rays Springs said. “Very mentally draining. Physically, it is what it is there. But the main thing is (Stetson) was able to come home.” https://t.co/ntsA3nDQSj — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) July 25, 2022

On the new guy Roman Quinn.

#Rays signed OF Roman Quinn to a MLB deal. He’ll likely be a 4th OF/PR type (97th %ile speed). He hasn’t hit much in MLB, but his bat is a bit more interesting than I expected. .300/.370/.443 (131 wRC+) in his last 1,038 MiLB PAs. Has multiple 430+ ft home runs, 109.4 mph MaxEV: pic.twitter.com/q6bySWnQii — Rays Metrics (@RaysMetrics) July 21, 2022

Wander Franco had $650,000 worth of jewelry stolen from his vehicle.

An alleged serial burglar stole more than $650,000 of jewelry from Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco’s car in June, according to court and police records obtained by me and @pinepaula. Nearly $550,000 worth has not been recovered.



News at ESPN: https://t.co/l4K9W5yMu8 — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 22, 2022

The world needs more Bo Jacksons.

Former sports star Bo Jackson covered all funeral expenses for the families of the victims of the Uvalde school massacre "so they would have one less thing to worry about as they grieved," according to a statement from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. https://t.co/9LC8r0BJsI — CNN (@CNN) July 23, 2022

Headlined by Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat — and uh, some guy named David Ortiz — as well as the late Bud Fowler, Gil Hodges, Minnie Miñoso and Buck O’Neil, the Class of 2022 was officially inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Kevin Cash on playing with Big Papi.

One of the characteristics that made David Ortiz special, Kevin Cash said, was the way he treated teammates, especially some of the fringe players. #RedSox #BigPapi #HOFWKNDhttps://t.co/NvVJtAJD9S — Sports by Tampa Bay Times (@TBTimes_Sports) July 23, 2022

Jamie Gatlin sat down with Rays prospect Austin Vernon.

Last week I was able so to speak with Rays' prospect @21_vern about his baseball career and what has led to his success. #RaysUp | #MLB https://t.co/neWxANxzRC — Jamie Gatlin (@JamieGatlin17) July 18, 2022

In Philadelphia, there was a tense exchange between JIm Salisbury and Nick Castellanos. It has somehow evolved into a war among reporters. I am squarely in the “that was a stupid question” camp.

HEAVILY EDITED VIDEO WARS: Jim Salisbury vs. Nick Castellanos vs. Jamie Apody vs. Matt Gelb https://t.co/G1ApJAvnoi — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) July 25, 2022

Taj Bradley made his AAA debut and looked pretty good, going five scoreless innings, giving up just three hits and zero walks while striking out eight.

Want to watch all 8 of Taj Bradley's strikeouts from his Triple-A debut tonight?



Of course you do pic.twitter.com/t4DgPCZ9n7 — Durham Bulls (@DurhamBulls) July 24, 2022

On the downside, Curtis Mead was pulled in the third inning with right forearm tightness.

If Kevin Kiermaier were two minor league middle infielders.

Unreal play by the Salt Lake Bees pic.twitter.com/aMzFwvfIHU — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) July 24, 2022

If Kevin Kiermaier played cricket.

If Kevin Kiermaier were a doggo.

Dog sets frisbee record for longest catch (109 yards) pic.twitter.com/K3GbwwPxqJ — Next Fucking Level (@NxtFukingLevel) July 18, 2022

Today is the deadline for MLB and the players coming to an agreement on an international draft.

MLB, as Alden reported, is offering $191M. That’s a $69M difference with the deadline for international-draft agreement tomorrow. Not nice. Draft is extremely unlikely to be agreed upon … and if it’s not, status quo. A system rife with corruption. And qualifying offer remains. https://t.co/dKPNfEjmpD — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 25, 2022

Dave Hrusovsky says the Rays have done pretty well in trades.

Here's how the #Rays have fared in notable trades since 2010. In 128 total trades, they have given up 124.7 WAR in return for 184.5 WAR for an average return of about 0.5 WAR per trade.



Also, Seattle should probably stop taking TB's calls. #RaysUp #TampaBay pic.twitter.com/bILV3vLMYs — David Hrusovsky Sports (@davehrus) July 23, 2022

While in KC, some players, coaches, and staff paid a visit to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

A group of @RaysBaseball players & coaches toured the @NLBMuseumKC today before their game in KC.



What an experience learning about the history of the league & what they had to endure in their fight for equality.



Special piece on the visit airs tomorrow on @BallyRays pic.twitter.com/X3ax0S2T2Q — Tricia Whitaker (@TriciaWhitaker) July 23, 2022

Yandy is a treasure.

After the @RaysBaseball 7-3 win, Yandy Diaz talks about his performance at the plate, the offense, and what the team is capable of doing this year! #RaysUp pic.twitter.com/z1qdUM6AoJ — Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) July 23, 2022

The Jays crushed the Red Sox 28-5 on Friday, in a game that featured, among many, many other things, an inside the park grand slam. It was the most runs ever allowed by the Red Sox. And that was just the start of a no good, very bad weekend. You hate to see it. Some highlights.

Toronto Blue Jays vs Boston Red Sox in a nutshell pic.twitter.com/Oky95EdJnJ — Alejandro Kirk Enjoyer (@backgoesupton) July 25, 2022

Not entirely sure this is satire...

Rob Manfred Extends Olive Branch To Minor Leaguers By Letting Them Run Bases At MLB Stadium After Game https://t.co/HsLcWDvPV0 pic.twitter.com/ihbyS7TxL6 — The Onion (@TheOnion) July 22, 2022

And here’s why it’s hard to tell if the above is satire.

“Manfred stoked the already billowing flames surrounding working conditions for minor leaguers Tuesday when he rejected the notion that minor leaguers do not make enough to live on. … [Minor League] salaries remain far below minimum wage.”https://t.co/VNx458N7XU — Advocates for Minor Leaguers (@MiLBAdvocates) July 20, 2022

This only counts if he also wore big red shoes.

Madison Bumgarner called Víctor Robles a clown for pimping a home run yesterday.



Robles unveiled a new look today pic.twitter.com/EJELctY5hr — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 24, 2022

Not gonna lie, I’d have plunked him too.

Palate cleansers.

This doggo is having a Monday we can all relate to.

This cat has had enough of your bullshit.

the slap heard around the world pic.twitter.com/AuRfbX8kRO — dont show your cat (@dontshowyourcat) July 23, 2022

You can do it! Have a great week, everybody. Go Rays!