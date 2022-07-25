Rays announce “Kids Eat Free” promotion at Tropicana Field through August

The Tampa Bay Rays have announced the “Kids Eat Free” program, presented by HI-CHEW, at home games through the month of August.

Kids age 14 years and under can receive a free meal comprised of a small hot dog, chips, a small fountain drink and a HI-CHEW candy.

The program begins this Friday, July 29 when the team returns home to host the Cleveland Guardians and concludes following the team’s final August home game on Thursday, August 25 against the Los Angeles Angels.

“Our goal is to provide a family-friendly ballpark experience and ensure that everyone can enjoy a Rays game at Tropicana Field. We hope our Kids Eat Free program allows families to come together and experience the magic of Rays Baseball, while alleviating some of the stress that is often associated with attending a large event.” - Rays Chief Business Officer Bill Walsh

The free meal is available exclusively via mobile ordering on the MLB Ballpark app at three concession locations throughout the ballpark:

Whoa Doggy’s in the First Base Food Hall

Whoa Doggy’s in the Third Base Food Hall

Southern Fried in Center Field Street

Refills of fountain drinks will be redeemable at Coca-Cola refresh stations throughout the ballpark.

Parents or guardians may claim meals using the promo code KIDSEATFREE for up to four (4) kids per game, and all kids must be present when the meals are redeemed. Limit of one meal per child.

