Rays prospects and minor leagues: Bradley impresses for Durham

Not a lot of pitcher stats for this week because there were only 3-4 games per affiliate.

A pitcher who has been in a groove recently is JJ Goss. I think a lot of us have been waiting for the No. 36 pick in 2019 to settle in, and he’s had the best stretch of his career. Over his last four starts, he has a 2.25 ERA and 26 strikeouts and just three walks in 20 innings.

Triple-A Durham Bulls (51-42, T-1st out of 10)

Brujan sets tone in Bulls win after break

Durham rallies with 5 unanswered runs

Bradley shines in AAA debut

Curtis Mead: 1-for-4, 2 RBI, 1 K (.840)

Xavier Edwards: 1-for-9, 1 R, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 4 K, 1-for-1 SB (.777)

Jonathan Aranda: 2-for-4, 2 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 K (.957)

Rene Pinto: 4-for-13, 1 R, 2 2B, 3 RBI, 3 K (.839)

Miles Mastrobuoni: 4-for-10, 2 R, 1 2B, 3 BB, 1 K, 0-for-1 SB (.794)

Taj Bradley: 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 8 K (0.00)

Calvin Faucher: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K (4.13)

Double-A Montgomery Biscuits (13-8, 2nd out of 4)

Biscuits waste Doxakis’ 5 no-hit innings

Hunley, Montgomery edge Mississippi in 10 innings

Montgomery routs Mississippi to win series

Greg Jones: 0-for-4, 4 K (.711)

Osleivis Basabe: 2-for-11, 2 R, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 2 BB, 2 K, 1-for-1 SB (.800)

Kameron Misner: 2-for-11, 2 R, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 2 BB, 6 K (.812)

Brett Wisely: 3-for-11, 3 R, 2 2B, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 2 BB, 2 K (.796)

John Doxakis: 5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K (5.80)

Sean Hunley: 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K (2.02)

Jayden Murray: 5 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K (2.83)

High-A Bowling Green Hot Rods (14-9, clinched playoff berth)

Homers back Brecht in Hot Rods’ return from break

Bowling Green tops Asheville

Hot Rods sweep Tourists

Kyle Manzardo: 6-for-13, 3 R, 1 2B, 2 HR, 7 RBI, 1 BB, 2 K (1.006)

Mason Auer: 4-for-14, 2 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 5 K, 3-for-3 SB (.809)

Heriberto Hernandez: 2-for-10, 2 R, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 2 BB, 4 K, 1-for-1 SB (.773)

Alika Williams: 3-for-8, 2 R, 1 BB, 3 K, 1-for-1 SB (.771)

Ben Brecht: 5 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 9 K (1.77)

Low-A Charleston RiverDogs (12-11, 4th out of 6)

Goss solid again in RiverDogs win

Charleston crushed by Myrtle Beach

Whittle, RiverDogs shut out Pelicans

Carson Williams: 0-for-11, 1 R, 2 BB, 6 K, 0-for-1 SB (.859)

Willy Vasquez: 0-for-3, 1 K (.667)

Ryan Spikes: 2-for-12, 1 3B, 1 RBI, 4 K, 1-for-1 SB (.738)

Sandy Gaston: 2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K (4.79)

JJ Goss: 6 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K (4.81)

Daiveyon Whittle: 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K (3.80)

Florida Complex League Rays (25-9, 1st out of 6)

Caminero leads FCL Rays over FCL Twins

FCL Rays rally with 7-run inning

McKay leads rehabbers in FCL Rays win

Carlos Colmenarez: 3-for-11, 4 R, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 3 K, 4-for-4 SB (.812)

Junior Caminero: 7-for-12, 2 R, 1 2B, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 1 BB (.889)

Odalys Peguero: 3-for-9, 3 R, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 2 K (.736)

Nick Anderson: one-third IP, 1 H, 1 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 1 K

JT Chargois: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Yonny Chirinos: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Brendan McKay: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K

Stats are from Baseball Reference.

This week’s games

Durham

Tuesday, July 26 vs. Lehigh Valley 6:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Wednesday, July 27 vs. Lehigh Valley 6:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Thursday, July 28 vs. Lehigh Valley 6:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Friday, July 29 vs. Lehigh Valley 6:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Saturday, July 30 vs. Lehigh Valley 6:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Sunday, July 31 vs. Lehigh Valley 5:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Montgomery

Tuesday, July 26 @ Biloxi 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Wednesday, July 27 @ Biloxi 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Thursday, July 28 @ Biloxi 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Friday, July 29 @ Biloxi 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Saturday, July 30 @ Biloxi 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Sunday, July 31 @ Biloxi 6:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Bowling Green

Tuesday, July 26 @ Greenville 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Wednesday, July 27 @ Greenville 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Thursday, July 28 @ Greenville 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Friday, July 29 @ Greenville 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Saturday, July 30 @ Greenville 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Sunday, July 31 @ Greenville 3:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Charleston

Tuesday, July 26 vs. Down East 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Wednesday, July 27 vs. Down East 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Thursday, July 28 vs. Down East 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Friday, July 29 vs. Down East 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Saturday, July 30 vs. Down East 6:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Sunday, July 31 vs. Down East 5:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Florida Complex League Rays

Tuesday, July 26 vs. FCL Pirates 12 p.m. ET

Thursday, July 28 @ FCL Pirates 12 p.m. ET

Friday, July 29 vs. FCL Braves 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, July 30 @ FCL Braves 10 a.m. ET

Monday, Aug. 1 vs FCL Red Sox 12 p.m. ET

Scouting the opposition

Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Philadelphia)

51-42 (T-1st out of 10)

Offense: 483 R (T-4th out of 20) .760 OPS (9th out of 20)

Pitching: 4.76 ERA (15th out of 20) 1.48 WHIP (17th out of 20)

Top-30 prospects: C Rafael Marchan (12), OF Mickey Moniak (13)

Biloxi Shuckers (Milwaukee)

8-13 (4th out of 4)

Offense: 471 R (3rd out of 8) .767 OPS (3rd out of 8)

Pitching: 4.69 ERA (6th out of 8) 1.44 WHIP (5th out of 8)

Top-30 prospects: OF Joey Wiemer (2), OF Sal Frelick (4), OF Garrett Mitchell (5), IF Felix Valerio (11), RHP Victor Castaneda (21), RHP Cam Robinson (27), RHP TJ Shook (29)

Greenville Drive (Boston)

8-14 (6th out of 6)

Offense: 465 R (5th out of 12) (OPS)(OPS Rank)

Pitching: (ERA)(ERA Rank) .762 OPS (4th out of 12)

Top-30 prospects: 2B Nick Yorke (4), SS Matthew Lugo (12), IF Tyler McDonough (20), C Nathan Hickey (21), LHP Shane Drohan (24), 1B Niko Kavadas (27)

Down East Wood Ducks (Texas)

13-10 (2nd out of 6)

Offense: 385 R (T-10th out of 12) .673 OPS (8th out of 12)

Pitching: 3.73 ERA (2nd out of 12) 1.22 WHIP (1st out of 12)

Top-30 prospects: LHP Mitch Bratt (17), RHP Emiliano Teodo (21), SS Maximo Acosta (25), SS Cam Cauley (28), RHP Winston Santos (29)