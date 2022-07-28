Rays 0 Orioles 3: We miss Paul Fry

Naturally when two starting pitchers with bloated ERAs meet, you get a pitching duel.

Or maybe the batters were still groggy from last night’s 10 inning game.

There’s not much to say about this 3-0 loss. I can note that Ryan Yarbrough was really good. He gave up one run on a hit by pitch and a two out double.

The Orioles scored two when Josh Lowe lost a very catchable Trey Mancini fly ball in the sun. The ball ended up hitting him on the head and bouncing into no man’s land for an inside-the-park home run. Please explain to me why these outfielders have top quality sunglasses and keep them perched on their caps? Do they not realize the point is to use them to shade your eyes? While that was an embarrassing moment for Lowe it did not, ultimately matter because a 3-0 loss is no different than a 1-0 loss.

I can note that the Rays lineup, on paper, does not look like one capable of generating a lot of offense so I guess they met expectations. And if they weren’t able to hit starter Jordan Lyles, they surely weren’t going to do much against Baltimore’s suddenly elite bullpen.

The game was mercifully short, I guess that’s a silver lining.