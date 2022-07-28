Brett Phillips jerseys, autograph session free for fans on Saturday, July 30

The details for the latest Rays promotion have been finalized: a Brett Phillips Devil Rays Basketball Jersey presented by Crown Automotive Group, and available to all fans while supplies last.

And there’s incentive not only to come early, but to stick around after the game too!

Brett Phillips will be hosting a Autograph Session for all fans for one hour postgame outside Tropicana Field at Gate 6.

July 30th GIVE AWAY @ Tropicana Field! Phillips Devil Rays Basketball Jersey inspired by the 4 year old boy who always wore his favorite Jersey around! Looking forward to sharing this day with all you @RaysBaseball Fans! pic.twitter.com/av9PGwGHHG — Maverick Phillips (@Brett_Phillips8) July 22, 2022

The promotion is in coordination with Devil Rays Day, one of few opportunities the Rays have to wear their Nike white alternative throwback Devil Rays jerseys and navy blue New Era retro caps. This will be the third of five dates the Rays wear the throwback jerseys and caps this season.

First Pitch: 1:10 p.m.

Gates Open: 11:40 a.m.

But that’s not all (!!) because Saturday is also Shark Week Day.

Fans can purchase a special Shark Week Day ticket that includes a seat in the Lower Level or 200 Level sections and a limited edition Shark Week Beach Bag. Fans can show their digital ticket at the Redemption Center located behind section 108 to collect their beach bag through the 5th inning of the game.

The deadline to purchase tickets for this promotion is Thursday, July 28th at 11:59 p.m. For more information, visit RaysBaseball.com/SharkWeek.