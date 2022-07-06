MLB Pipeline Updated Top-100 features two Rays risers

MLB Pipeline, the prospect ranking arm of MLB.com, has updated their top-100 prospect list with several featured three Rays making big moves, two up and one down:

Taj Bradley, RHP, Rays (No. 61 to No. 35): Bradley led full-season Minor Leaguers with a 1.83 ERA last season. He’s somehow improved upon that mark with a 1.65 ERA through 65 1/3 innings at Double-A Montgomery this year. The 21-year-old relies on a mid-90s fastball and upper-80s slider that acts almost like a cutter to keep hitters off-balance, and his walk rate continues to shrink even in his first taste of the upper Minors.

Curtis Mead, INF, Rays (No. 85 to No. 62): The Australia native continues to build on his 2021 breakout and now sits at Triple-A Durham at just 21 years old. Mead hit .305/.394/.548 with 10 homers in 56 games at Double-A Montgomery, all while striking out less than 20 percent of the time. His doubles power is starting to turn into that of the over-the-fence variety, and whether he lands at third, second or first base, he should hit enough to be a valuable piece of a Major League lineup.

Josh Lowe, OF, Rays (No. 40 to No. 70): Strikeouts have been a problem for Lowe at both Triple-A and the Majors this season with K rates above 30 percent at both stops. His speed and glove still help the profile, and barring a move back to Durham soon, he’ll graduate from prospectdom later this week.