Rays: 2, Reds: 1 - Oh Balk Off

After a great road trip against the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox where the Rays went 5-3 and a day off, Shane McClanahan & the Rays start a 3 game set against Luis Castillo & the Cincinnati Reds in the city of the greatest chili based restaurant: Skyline Chili. Should be a great pitching matchup

Tonight, we send to the mound the AL pitching leader in: Strikeouts, ERA, WAR, Walks & Hits per IP, etc. pic.twitter.com/CW2OLQ589J — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) July 8, 2022

Rays had a chance in the 1st inning, with Wander Franco and Harold Ramirez singling to put runners on 1st & 3rd with two outs, but Randy Arozarena grounded out to end the Rays chances.

Shane McClanahan also got into a bit of trouble in the bottom of the 2nd inning. Shane gave up a walk to Matt Reynolds and a double Nick Senzel to put runners on 2nd & 3rd with two outs, but Shane goes Albert Almora to strike out to end the threat.

In the top of the 3rd inning, Yandy Diaz doubled with 1 out to extend his hitting streak to 12 games. Diaz moved to 3rd base on a groundout by Wander and Ji-Man Choi singled to bring home the Rays first run.

Harold Ramirez grounded out to end the inning.

Reds would respond in the bottom of the 3rd inning, with Brandon Drury hitting a solo HR to tie the game at 1.

The Reds might've had more runs if Issac Parades & Ji-Man Choi didn't turn a double play in the AB prior.

From the 4th until the 6th, both Luis Castillo and Shane McClanahan shut down the opposing batters with the next baserunner coming in the bottom of the 7th inning, AFTER Colin Poche took over for Shane.

Shane McClanahan line for tonight:

6.0IP, 3H, 1 ER, 2 BB, & 8 Ks

#Rays McClanahan extends his AL record streak to 11 straight starts of working 6 or more innings, striking out at least 7 and allowing two or fewer earned runs — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) July 9, 2022

Colin Poche got into a bit of trouble of his own, walking Matt Reynolds and giving up a single to Nick Senzel to put two runners on with one out. Poche got a groundout of Almora Jr, and a lineout of Micheal Papierski to end the inning for the Rays.

Rays bats were still cold against a Red hot Luis Castillo, with Harold Ramirez getting a walk in the 6th. And that's it.

After tonight's start, Luis Castillo dropped his ERA to 2.92❗️#LaPiedra pic.twitter.com/OCcYe38Vjx — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 9, 2022

Rays had another baserunner in the 8th inning, with Wander Franco working a walk against Alexis Diaz. But the three outs all came via swinging strikeouts.

Ryan Thompson was in for the 8th inning of a tie ball game, which if you are wondering why:

i like that cash used poche *and then* thompson bc having a LHP come in after mcclanahan prevents PH opportunities, and then a RHP facing the top of the order also limits PH bc they won’t take the top 4 in the lineup out of the game. great move that will go unnoticed — Ben Whitelaw (@dogpancake73) July 9, 2022

Smart move by Cash and a great observation by Ben.

Harold Ramirez lead off the 9th inning with a 110 MPH screamer with a expected batting average (xBA) OF .730, but it was right at Nick Senzel for the first out.

With two outs, both Kevin Kiermaier and Issac Parades walked, and Kevin Cash pinch hit Fransisco Mejia for Rene Pinto to face Hunter Strickland. Mejia was down 0-2, got the ball in the air, but got a bit under it for the last out.

Cash called upon Jason Adam to try and send it to extra innings, but hit the first batter of the inning. Adam was able to get Donavan Solano to GIDP and Mike Moustakas to strike out swinging.

EXTRA BASEBALL

Surely the Rays scan score on a guy with a 6.65 ERA......right? pic.twitter.com/NuBtpjaRK2 — Jared Ward (@Jaredsward) July 9, 2022

Mejia starts on 2nd and Josh Lowe opens the inning with a single to move Mejia to 3rd base.

Yandy was up next and hit a ground ball, and with the contact play on, Mejia dashed home and was called out. Rays challenge, as Replay angles showed him as safe, however the call was upheld ?!

watched that replay again and he’s very clearly safe even from this angle?? like there’s at least half a foot between the ball and mejia’s body and his foot is clearly on the plate?? pic.twitter.com/K4mekiob44 — Ben Whitelaw (@dogpancake73) July 9, 2022

What a joke — DRaysBay (@draysbay) July 9, 2022

Not sure if the Rays challenged the blocking of the plate, and not the runner being safe. Only reason I can think of.

So we have two one with 1 out and Wander Franco at the plate. To make matters worse, Wander hit a soft liner, directly at the SS Kyle Farmer who doubled up Josh Lowe at 2nd for the last out.

After a walk to put in the leadoff runner, new pitcher Matt Wisler then gave up a sac bunt to Nick Senzel to move Mike Moustakas to 3rd.

Then Matt Wisler *checks notes*...balked?

Yup. The Rays got Balked off.

A balk-off... that's a new way to waste a McClanahan start. — Jamal Wilburg (@JWilburg) July 9, 2022

Final as Rays lose 2-1. Rays look to get better luck tomorrow as Drew Rassmussen takes on Hunter Greene. Gametime is 4:10 PM