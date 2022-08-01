 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

View from the Catwalks: Trade Deadline on the Horizon

Hugwatch season is in fullgear

By Darby Robinson
The Trade Deadline is a little over 24 hours away, and the swirling rumors and chaos around this time is always a rollercoaster of emotions for Rays fans. The Rays made their first move of deadline season trading for LF David Peralta.

Peralta is a professional hitter, a terror to right-handed pitchers, a wildly charismatic guy and top-tier teammate.

Rays cornering the market on extravert OFs who are gold on the mic to go with Brett Phillips and Harold Ramirez.

Links

  • If the past is any indicator, things are about to start getting wild...
  • Surely one of the most asked about prospects whenever other teams pick up Peter Bendix call this deadline, Taj Bradley has ascended as the Rays next big pitcher: Portrait of a Pitcher: Rays RHP Taj Bradley
  • A cheat code to snag the next splash down in McCovey Cove:
  • Baseball is for everyone, and this is a very cool way to help that:

