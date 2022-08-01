View from the Catwalks: Trade Deadline on the Horizon

The Trade Deadline is a little over 24 hours away, and the swirling rumors and chaos around this time is always a rollercoaster of emotions for Rays fans. The Rays made their first move of deadline season trading for LF David Peralta.
Peralta is a professional hitter, a terror to right-handed pitchers, a wildly charismatic guy and top-tier teammate.
Rays cornering the market on extravert OFs who are gold on the mic to go with Brett Phillips and Harold Ramirez.
Links
- Peralta wasted no time in joining his new club, and immediately smoking some 100+ MPH exit velocity balls, including his first hit as a member of the Rays: New Ray David Peralta gets right to work
- The Mariners made the first major move of the deadline, swooping in front of the Yankees and others to get Reds SP Luis Castillo for a huge haul of prospects: Reds’ Haul for Luis Castillo Creates Enthralling, Volatile Immediate Future | The Seattle Mariners are all in
- T’Was the day before Trade Deadline, and all through the league, all the GM’s were stirring... Rosenthal: What I’m hearing ahead of the MLB trade deadline
- The biggest fish on the pond is Juan Soto. Will he be traded? What would that look like? Juan Soto trade possibilities: How all 29 MLB teams stack up
- Reports are the Soto sweepstakes is down to three teams:
Within 2 days of the deadline, 3 teams remain in trade conversations for Juan Soto. pic.twitter.com/iXID6RJt99— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 31, 2022
- If the past is any indicator, things are about to start getting wild...
for those wondering where all the trades are...how many trades happened leading up to the deadline last year compared to this year:— Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) August 1, 2022
2021:
7/25: 1
7/26: 3
7/27: 1
7/28: 6
7/29: 9
7/30 (Deadline Day): 27
2022:
7/28: 1
7/29: 1
7/30: 3
7/31: 0?
8/1: ???
8/2 (Deadline Day): ???
- Could Ji-Man Choi have played his final game with the Rays? Report: Houston Astros, Tampa Bay Rays Discuss Ji-Man Choi, Jose Urquidy Swap
- Wander Franco is the number one player in trade value: 2022 Trade Value: #1 to #10
- One of the most popular and unique giveaways the Rays will have all year! For Rays’ Brett Phillips, giveaway day an ‘absolutely crazy’ honor
- Congrats to Rodney Linares!
#Rays 3B coach Rodney Linares (center) at press conference being introduced as manager of Dominican Republic team for @WBCBaseball. With team GM Nelson Cruz (right), and head of DR baseball federation Juan Nunez pic.twitter.com/hffCVEaOES— Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) July 28, 2022
- Surely one of the most asked about prospects whenever other teams pick up Peter Bendix call this deadline, Taj Bradley has ascended as the Rays next big pitcher: Portrait of a Pitcher: Rays RHP Taj Bradley
- A cheat code to snag the next splash down in McCovey Cove:
This good girl deserves a home run ball pic.twitter.com/FkkjRyNStZ— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 1, 2022
- Baseball is for everyone, and this is a very cool way to help that:
This invention to allow blind athletes to play baseball is amazing pic.twitter.com/ziFQhQqKVE— Baseball (@mlbelites_) July 29, 2022
- RIP to a sporting legend, Bill Russell: Bill Russell, Who Transformed Pro Basketball, Dies at 88
