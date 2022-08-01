View from the Catwalks: Trade Deadline on the Horizon

The Trade Deadline is a little over 24 hours away, and the swirling rumors and chaos around this time is always a rollercoaster of emotions for Rays fans. The Rays made their first move of deadline season trading for LF David Peralta.

Peralta is a professional hitter, a terror to right-handed pitchers, a wildly charismatic guy and top-tier teammate.

Rays cornering the market on extravert OFs who are gold on the mic to go with Brett Phillips and Harold Ramirez.

Links

Within 2 days of the deadline, 3 teams remain in trade conversations for Juan Soto. pic.twitter.com/iXID6RJt99 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 31, 2022

If the past is any indicator, things are about to start getting wild...

for those wondering where all the trades are...how many trades happened leading up to the deadline last year compared to this year:



2021:



7/25: 1

7/26: 3

7/27: 1

7/28: 6

7/29: 9

7/30 (Deadline Day): 27



2022:



7/28: 1

7/29: 1

7/30: 3

7/31: 0?

8/1: ???

8/2 (Deadline Day): ??? — Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) August 1, 2022

#Rays 3B coach Rodney Linares (center) at press conference being introduced as manager of Dominican Republic team for ⁦@WBCBaseball⁩. With team GM Nelson Cruz (right), and head of DR baseball federation Juan Nunez pic.twitter.com/hffCVEaOES — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) July 28, 2022

Surely one of the most asked about prospects whenever other teams pick up Peter Bendix call this deadline, Taj Bradley has ascended as the Rays next big pitcher: Portrait of a Pitcher: Rays RHP Taj Bradley

A cheat code to snag the next splash down in McCovey Cove:

This good girl deserves a home run ball pic.twitter.com/FkkjRyNStZ — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 1, 2022

Baseball is for everyone, and this is a very cool way to help that:

This invention to allow blind athletes to play baseball is amazing pic.twitter.com/ziFQhQqKVE — Baseball (@mlbelites_) July 29, 2022