Rays Your Voice: Trade Deadline Preview with Darby Robinson and Elijah Flewellen

With less than 48 hours before the trade deadline, Darby Robinson and Elijah Flewellen joined the show to discuss the addition of David Peralta from Arizona, and what it means for Josh Lowe.

We look around the league to discuss potential trades of Juan Soto, Shohei Ohtani, Frankie Montas, and more. What would it have looked like if the Rays had put together a package for the 23-year-old phenom?

Once Rays decided price on Juan Soto was beyond their tolerance, they wanted to add offense where they could and try to survive until they get Harold Ramirez and Wander Franco back later in the year. So they obtained Peralta — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 30, 2022

It’s never ideal to have 17 players on the injured list, but how have replacements like Roman Quinn and Yu Chang stepped in to help the Rays try and tread water while they await the returns of Manuel Margot, Wander Franco, and Harold Ramírez?

Finally, we all ‘Rays’ our voices about a player we think the team NEEDS to add before the August 2nd deadline, and a player we WANT to see them add in an ideal world. As always, we expect the team to do something whacky that might not make sense the moment that Jeff Passan hits ‘send tweet,’ but the full picture finally comes into focus after 6:00 on Tuesday.

