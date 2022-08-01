Rays acquire LHP Garrett Cleavinger from Dodgers

The Tampa Bay Rays have added to their bullpen depth while helping the Dodgers clear a roster spot just ahead of tomorrow's trade deadline.

#Rays bolstering bullpen depth by acquiring LHP Garrett Cleavinger from #Dodgers. Mostly at AAA this season, has 47 Ks in 29 IP. Rays give up German Tapia, 18-year-old OF with DSL team. — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) August 1, 2022

Garrett Cleavinger is a 28-year old reliever in his eight season of professional baseball, with 27 total appearances over the last three seasons, including 4 this season with the Dodgers. Cleavinger was previously part of the three-team deal that sent Jose Alvarado from the Rays to the Phillies after the 2020 season.

Cleavinger has a fastball-curveball profile, where the fastball can touch 99 mph, and the breaking ball is 60-grade. Like many Rays relievers, he also throws from an atypical arm slot.

Fastball:

Curveball:

This acquisition does not help the roster crunch coming this fall, and should not be considered a consolidation trade. In a corresponding move the Rays designated RHP Luke Bard for assignment.

The return for Cleavinger is 18-year old outfielder German Tapia, the organization's top performer on offense in the Dominican Summer League, where he has a .329 AVG, .500 OBP, and 166 wRC+ through 26 games (100 PA).

Cleavinger will begin his Rays career with Triple-A Durham.