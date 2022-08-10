Rays 3, Brewers 4: Former friend walks it off in extra innings loss

Happy afternoon game, Rays fans! Let’s take a look at the highlights and lowlights of the Rays’ outing against the Brewers this afternoon.

Things got off to a slow start for the Rays offensively as they went 1-2-3 in the first, but the same could not be said for the Brew Crew who decided to have some early hot bats with Springs on the mound. With two outs, McCutchen doubled, then a Brosseau single brought him home. Brosseau advanced to second on a balk, and then Renfroe walked. A Hiura singled scored Brosseau and the inning ended with the Brewers up 2-0.

The second was quiet on both sides. In the top of the third Mejia doubled to start things off, then with two outs a Peralta single put the Rays on the board. Springs gave up a walk and a single in the bottom of the third, but no Brewers runs scored.

The fourth went quickly for both teams with 1-2-3 innings all around. Onto the fifth and Chang got things going with a blast, hitting a leadoff solo home run. Springs really looked to have hit his groove as well, with another 1-2-3 in the bottom of the fifth. That was the end of the game for Springs, however, with a final line of 5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 8 K on 85 pitches.

Onward to the sixth and the Rays’ bats were quiet, but that wasn’t the case for the Brewers as Adam came in from the Rays’ pen. Renfroe got his second walk of the game, and Urias got a single, but no runs scored.

Top of the seventh and it was home run time again, this time it was Arozarena with a one-out solo shot to give the Rays the lead. Bottom of the inning saw Fairbanks come in for a 1-2-3.

Heading into the eighth Siri got a one-out walk, followed by a Peralta single that got Siri all the way to third. Quinn came on to pinch run for Peralta. Then Diaz walked, but the next two batters were outs to end the inning. Raley was next out of the pen for the Rays and shut the Brewers down in order.

As the game moved into the ninth the Rays were three-up-three-down for the top of the inning and hoping they could hold onto the lead with Poche out to pitch. Too bad, as Tellez hammered a leadoff home run to tie the game. The next three batters went in order, sending the game into extra innings.

The Rays went scoreless in the top half of the tenth, putting it in Thompson’s hands to hopefully keep things going into the eleventh. Yelich was intentionally walked. They thought facing Adames was best, and Adames hit it into the gap for a walk-off single to win the game.

Final: Brewers 4, Rays 3