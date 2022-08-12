Orioles: 10, Rays, 3 - I don’t like this

Home sweet dome#RaysUp pic.twitter.com/MI6dgYvS8a— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) August 12, 2022
Another stop at The Trop pic.twitter.com/ZeDQph7clG— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) August 12, 2022
1st Inning
2nd Inning
4th Inning
#Rays still without hit. Brandon Lowe appeared to have infield single. Overturned. #Orioles 2-0 B4— Joey Johnston (@joeyjohnston813) August 13, 2022
5th Inning
6th Inning
Orioles score 7 before Rays record 1st hit.
Kluber: 5.2 IP, 10 H, 7 ER, 1 BB, 4 Ks, 88 pitches
Rays’ 1st hit was from Josi Siri on a deep infield single. Randy followed up with this:
7-2 Orioles
7th Inning
8th Inning
9th Inning
Yu Chang Pitching Alert!
August 13, 2022
And that's your ballgame, #Rays lose 10-3 to #Orioles. Rays drop out of the 3-team AL wild-card field for 1st time since 7/1.— Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) August 13, 2022
Also of note, Rays drop into 4th place in AL East, 1st time since 7/4.
First time Rays in 4th in August or later since 9-13-17
