Tampa Bay Rays News & Links: More Must Win Games!

After a rough start to the week, the Rays grab an important season series win

By John Ford
After dropping two to the Brewers and the opening game of the Orioles series, the Rays lost their grip on the final wild card spot for the first time in forever. Thankfully, they rebounded to the take the two — and a season series should tiebreakers be needed — to retake their wild card position. And if your looking for turned corners, Sunday’s finale featured a near-perfect game from Drew Rasmussen. The Rays now hold the final wild card spot, 1.5 games up on Baltimore, 2 games up on Minnesota and Chicago.

This week, the Rays will see the Yankees in New York for three, before returning home to face the Royals for four.

Links!

If you’re looking for good omens:

Wander!

More Wander!

Wander will be heading to Port Charlotte soon.

Harold!

And Manuel!

Roster spots are going to get interesting very soon.

Tom Brew on one of the dumbest bench clearing incidents you’ll ever see. They don’t call him Pete “Crazy Eyes” Fairbanks for nothing.

Kevin Kiermaier on his future.

Tricia Whitaker is lucky to escape an IL stint herself. Ouch!

Topper on the Rays baserunning woes.

A fantasy piece for those of you who play. Jose Siri makes an appearance.

Team Tampa Bay doing good things.

More Team Tampa Bay doing good things.

Joey Votto passes Larry Walker for games played by a Canadian.

But as our own (and fellow Canadian) Ashley MacLennan points out...

Cardinal prospect Chandler Redmond with a homer cycle.

I’ve long been distrusting of the shift against right handed batters. But this? Well, this is something else.

Fernando Tatis was suspended for 80 games.

While this did not go over well with his teammates and GM, they didn’t really sound all that surprised. When Mike Clevenger says you’ve got a maturity problem? Hooo boy.

Tatis blamed it a ringworm treatment? Really? Sure, Jan.

Albert Pujols had himself a day on Sunday, hitting no. 688...

...and no. 689. He is now seven behind Alex Rodriguez for fourth all time.

There was some Angel Hernandez-level bullshit at the Little League World Series this week.

But this also happened. So, how can you not be romantic about baseball?

Palate cleanser! And don’t forget the tissues, because you’ll need them.

The Colorado Rockies promoted 31 year old outfielder Wynton Bernard after a decade-plus of chasing his dream.

Here is the full clip of him calling his mom to give her the news.

“I did it, mommy!” I told you you would need the tissues. Here’s more, with Kelsey Wingert interviewing Mama B. at Wynton’s debut.

As for the baseball? He also got his first hit, first steal, and first run. All in his first plate appearance.

Our friends at Purple Row with a nice wrap up.

Go Rays!

