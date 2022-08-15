Tampa Bay Rays News & Links: More Must Win Games!

After dropping two to the Brewers and the opening game of the Orioles series, the Rays lost their grip on the final wild card spot for the first time in forever. Thankfully, they rebounded to the take the two — and a season series should tiebreakers be needed — to retake their wild card position. And if your looking for turned corners, Sunday’s finale featured a near-perfect game from Drew Rasmussen. The Rays now hold the final wild card spot, 1.5 games up on Baltimore, 2 games up on Minnesota and Chicago.

This week, the Rays will see the Yankees in New York for three, before returning home to face the Royals for four.

Links!

If you’re looking for good omens:

Wander!

Here’s some video #Rays fans should be glad to see - Wander Franco running, playing catch and hitting off a tee. May take BP with team Friday and start a rehab assignment soon. Broke hamate bone in right hand July 9.

( : Wander Franco IG story) pic.twitter.com/e8lb3Qi2YY — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) August 11, 2022

More Wander!

OH MY GOD WANDER IS TAKING BPpic.twitter.com/JEypJUwdZq — Rays The Roof (@RaysTheRoofTB) August 14, 2022

Wander will be heading to Port Charlotte soon.

Also, Wander Franco is headed to Port Charlotte in next few days to start his rehab with #Rays FCL team. https://t.co/6xNJ6KPJxf — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) August 14, 2022

Harold!

Harold Ramírez rips a double to the Blue Monster as part of his MLB Rehab Assignment pic.twitter.com/4ICdiKRD5i — Durham Bulls (@DurhamBulls) August 14, 2022

And Manuel!

Manuel Margot (Shark-got?) lines a single into center in his 1st at-bat tonight of his MLB Rehab Assignment pic.twitter.com/jcHQAFiIz6 — Durham Bulls (@DurhamBulls) August 13, 2022

Roster spots are going to get interesting very soon.

Tom Brew on one of the dumbest bench clearing incidents you’ll ever see. They don’t call him Pete “Crazy Eyes” Fairbanks for nothing.

RAYS NOTEBOOK: Pete Fairbanks touched off a bench-clearing incident in the 8th inning Saturday, but it didn't get out of hand. Here's our daily notebook, with updates on debuts, attendance, a new leadoff hitter and injury updates. #Rays #MLB @Orioles @MLB https://t.co/e2Pbi4g2MO — Tom Brew (@tombrewsports) August 14, 2022

Kevin Kiermaier on his future.

Tricia Whitaker is lucky to escape an IL stint herself. Ouch!

Topper on the Rays baserunning woes.

One telling thought on the Rays' repeated baserunning mistakes: “You’ve got to be smart aggressive, not dumb aggressive," says third-base coach Rodney Linares. #RaysUp https://t.co/cHglHkcp7m — Sports by Tampa Bay Times (@TBTimes_Sports) August 13, 2022

A fantasy piece for those of you who play. Jose Siri makes an appearance.

RotoGraphs: New Everyday Players — Aug 10, 2022 https://t.co/3oq7b4X5E1 — FanGraphs Baseball (@fangraphs) August 10, 2022

Team Tampa Bay doing good things.

More Team Tampa Bay doing good things.

❤️TAKE A LOOK: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Linebacker @joe_tryon presented the keys of a new vehicle to a Hillsborough County single mom. Tryon-Shoyinka says he grew up in a single-parent household and understands how challenging it can be. @WFLA pic.twitter.com/tg5ubMVTan — Annie Mapp (@AnnieMapp_) August 8, 2022

Joey Votto passes Larry Walker for games played by a Canadian.

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto is set to play his 1,989th major league game on Sunday, which will break Maple Ridge, B.C., native Larry Walker’s record for most games played by a Canadian. https://t.co/ZlUmYMIUMB pic.twitter.com/6yRDCg1Ctw — Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾️ (@CDNBaseballHOF) August 14, 2022

But as our own (and fellow Canadian) Ashley MacLennan points out...

But with the conversion rate this is basically only 1500 games American. https://t.co/VljATG6hYP — Ashley MacLennan (@90feetfromhome) August 14, 2022

Cardinal prospect Chandler Redmond with a homer cycle.

Solo homer, 2-run homer, 3-run homer, grand slam…



Cardinals prospect Chandler Redmond hit a HOME RUN CYCLE last night



pic.twitter.com/A0ifBvFjBT — Farm To Fame (@FarmToFame_) August 11, 2022

I’ve long been distrusting of the shift against right handed batters. But this? Well, this is something else.

The Giants and the Anti-Shift https://t.co/ISSRHRZJhu — FanGraphs Baseball (@fangraphs) August 11, 2022

Fernando Tatis was suspended for 80 games.

MLB announced that Fernando Tatis Jr. has received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Clostebol, a performance-enhancing substance in violation of MLB's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. Tatis' suspension is effective immediately. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) August 12, 2022

While this did not go over well with his teammates and GM, they didn’t really sound all that surprised. When Mike Clevenger says you’ve got a maturity problem? Hooo boy.

I'm sure he's very disappointed but at the end of the day, it's one thing to say it. you have to start by showing it with your actions." (2/2) — Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) August 13, 2022

Joe Musgrove: "He's a young kid. He's going to learn his lessons or whatnot. But ultimately, I think you got to start showing a little bit of remorse and you got to start showing us that you're committed to it and you want to be here." — Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) August 13, 2022

Mike Clevinger, on Fernando Tatis Jr.: "It's the second time we've been disappointed with him, and you hope he grows up and learns from this and learns that it's about more than just him right now." — Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) August 13, 2022

Tatis blamed it a ringworm treatment? Really? Sure, Jan.

Fernando Tatis issues statement on his positive PED test pic.twitter.com/fnoSdDFoac — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 12, 2022

"Lotrimin is only $10 at Walmart!" pic.twitter.com/7iZZXeznZA — Danny Vietti (@DannyVietti) August 13, 2022

Albert Pujols had himself a day on Sunday, hitting no. 688...

...and no. 689. He is now seven behind Alex Rodriguez for fourth all time.

689*



Pujols is making a STATEMENT today, launching his second blast 443 feet



(via @Cardinals) pic.twitter.com/MKECz3tdTA — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 14, 2022

There was some Angel Hernandez-level bullshit at the Little League World Series this week.

But this also happened. So, how can you not be romantic about baseball?

After getting hit in the head with a pitch, this little leaguer showed a true act of sportsmanship by comforting the pitcher pic.twitter.com/AbzXaLL5uz — ESPN (@espn) August 9, 2022

Palate cleanser! And don’t forget the tissues, because you’ll need them.

The Colorado Rockies promoted 31 year old outfielder Wynton Bernard after a decade-plus of chasing his dream.

Congrats to @SaintBerny36 on your first call-up to the Major Leagues!



Nobody deserves it more. Can't wait to see you do big things in Denver with the @Rockies! pic.twitter.com/RYXKoeqWbA — Albuquerque Isotopes (@ABQTopes) August 12, 2022

Here is the full clip of him calling his mom to give her the news.

Wynton Bernard telling his mom he’s going to the Major Leagues after 10 seasons in the minors is the best thing you will ever see pic.twitter.com/rRJiqw3OeZ — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 13, 2022

“I did it, mommy!” I told you you would need the tissues. Here’s more, with Kelsey Wingert interviewing Mama B. at Wynton’s debut.

As for the baseball? He also got his first hit, first steal, and first run. All in his first plate appearance.

ICYMI: On Friday night, after 10 years in the Minor Leagues, Wynton Bernard recorded his first Major League hit, steal and run. You love to see it pic.twitter.com/dKNAFoYhAr — MLB (@MLB) August 14, 2022

Our friends at Purple Row with a nice wrap up.

The Day After: Wynton Bernard reflects on his long-awaited first start in the major leagues https://t.co/xCFn5HBIuh — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) August 14, 2022

Go Rays!