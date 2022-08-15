Roundtable: Three injured Rays return soon. Does that create a roster problem?

According to this afternoon’s report from Neil Solondz at Rays Radio, the Tampa Bay Rays are close to returning three key players to the 2022 roster:

On the rehab front, Harold Ramirez played his first game for Durham yesterday, and was 2-for-4 with a walk. Meanwhile Manuel Margot was 1-for-4 with a walk. Wander Franco could join them on Tuesday.

Margot is the furthest along in his rehab assignment, while Ramirez and Franco are not far behind. It seems unlikely a rehab assignment would last 2 weeks, which means a roster crunch ahead of September’s expanded rosters is on the way.

#Rays could have Franco, Margot and Ramirez in lineup for @DurhamBulls on Tuesday on rehab. All could be back with Rays by end of weekend. — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) August 15, 2022

We here at DRaysBay recently had a roundtable about this very subject. Here’s that conversation:

John Ford

I’m still trying to figure out how we’re gonna squeeze three returning players onto the roster this week. My best guess now: Raley optioned (he has options, yes?), Choi to the IL, and... Taylor Walls optioned?

Danny Russell

I’m still wondering the same, Raley does have an option and you’re onto something with Choi.

Ian Malinowski (he/him)

I think Walls stays.

Danny Russell

The options available are on Paredes, Walls, Siri, and Raley; role players w/o options are Choi, Chang, and Quinn.

Ian Malinowski (he/him)

Harold could mean a Paredes option until September.

Danny Russell

Makes sense given the recent slump. I also think you have to consider a way to rest Choi.

JT Morgan

Injured list is a possibility, but you’re not just dropping him.

Danny Russell

Right, 10-day IL stint.

Cole Mitchem

Chang and Quinn have been nice finds, but I wouldn’t be going out of my way to squeeze them on the roster. Maybe can keep 1 of them for September.

JT Morgan

I do think he would’ve been on the IL at some point here if it weren’t for everything else.

Darby Robinson

Choi to the IL is very much in play, Raley is an easy option. I don’t want to lose Yu especially if he’s actually figured something out

Ian Malinowski (he/him)

Choi to the IL is only in play if he’s actually hurting. I legit don’t know. If he’s just slumping then you keep him and he needs to work through this.

JT Morgan

I think a Raley option, Quinn DFA, and Paredes option are the likely plays. Paredes comes back in September.

Elizabeth Strom

Raley is the low hanging fruit. DFA Quinn is unfortunate but may be necessary. Paredes option is OK, he’s definitely past his streak but still contributes.

Danny Russell

My best guess right now: Raley and Paredes options, Choi to IL.

John Ford

So the only unanimous pick is Raley optioned... Which means he’ll probably stay?

Elizabeth Strom

Important factor: Walls has actually gotten better!

Danny Russell

Walls has certainly improved but I think he would have stayed in any scenario, particularly with Franco coming off a broken hamate bone. If there is a need for an alternative, you could also option Siri and just run Margot out there for 2 weeks.

Ian Malinowski (he/him)

Right. Quinn can only be DFA’d if Margot is actually healthy and proves it. So Margot comes back first, Raley is optioned, if Margot is still here when the next one comes back then I think it’s the Qunn DFA. Siri isn’t going anywhere.

JT Morgan

That sounds reasonable.

John Ford

Walls defense finally looks like what we were promised. But he still can’t hit

JT Morgan

I expect a little more with the bat but somewhere in the 80s so nothing great. He’s not that far off.

That’s fine though.

Elizabeth Strom

Walls’ defense is now as advertised and he’s a weak hitter but not say Brett-Phillips-weak (sorry).

JT Morgan

They have been pretty similar. 71 wRC+ over 900 PA for Phillips and 73 wRC+ for Walls over nearly 600 PA.

Cole Mitchem

Walls quietly has a 104 wRC+ over his last 148 PA (45 games).

Danny Russell

Choi quietly has a -4 wRC+ in the second half!

Elizabeth Strom

Choi’s bad hitting has not been very quiet.

Danny Russell

I mean he hasn’t been getting to fastballs the same this year.

Elizabeth Strom

But he did first part of the season, I think.

JT Morgan

Ya he was doing great early with it.

Danny Russell

Which is why I think it’s an injury.

JT Morgan

He’s obviously playing through lower half stuff.

Elizabeth Strom

Could be injury, wear and tear. He usually has some sort of IL stint during the season.

JT Morgan

Part of it is just wear and tear with his knee issues.

So I don’t think it would get better with an IL stint but a week off of it could help recharge down the stretch.

JT Morgan

He’s also just not running good. He’s not walking and chasing a bit.

Ian Malinowski (he/him)

It’s 60 PAs. All sorts of things happen in 60 PAs. I’m not going to conclude from the performance, and it doesn’t look clear to me that his swing or his fielding has fallen apart in a “I’m injured way.”

JT Morgan

Just needs one in the gap!

Elizabeth Strom

Speaking of lasting through the season, I’m hoping the time on the IL will help B. Lowe break out in the postseason. My completely unsubstantiated theory is that with that skinny body he just is running on fumes by October. So I’m thinking if Rays make the postseason it’s his year to shine.

#Rays B. Lowe said shoulder started bothering him in Milwaukee, got a cortisone shot over weekend, felt good taking swings today. Will test it throwing today as well. — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) August 15, 2022

Danny Russell

The back injury is scary nonetheless. I’m glad doctors identified whatever stress issue was happening, but like Franco with his leg issues, I have long term concerns, particularly playing year after year at the Trop and it’s concrete playing surface.

It’s possible Lowe re-visits the injured list after being sidelined Saturday and Sunday, and that clears a spot as well.

What do you think?