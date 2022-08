Rays prospects and minor leagues: Wilcox returns to game action

In addition to Cole Wilcox’s appearances in the Florida Complex League, the pro debuts have been beginning. All three second rounders — Brock Jones, Chandler Simpson, and Ryan Cermak have gotten in games. The FCL season ends next week.

Triple-A Durham Bulls (62-49, 1st out of 10)

Durham rallies for series-opening win

Bulls hold off Jumbo Shrimp

Durham edged by Jacksonville

Bulls win behind Bulls’ 5 scoreless innings

Gray’s 28th homer the difference

Durham rallies to win finale slugfest

Manuel Margot: 3-for-15, 3 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 3 K

Harold Ramirez: 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 BB, 1 K

Jonathan Aranda: 10-for-24, 2 R, 1 2B, 5 RBI, 2 BB, 4 K (.914)

Xavier Edwards: 6-for-15, 6 R, 3 2B, 1 RBI, 4 BB, 3 K (.719)

Rene Pinto: 4-for-19, 4 R, 1 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 1 BB, 7 K (.857)

Miles Mastrobuoni: 7-for-21, 2 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 6 K, 1-for-1 SB (.780)

Nick Anderson: 3 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

JT Chargois: 1 1⁄ 3 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

Taj Bradley: 6 IP, 7 H, 5 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 4 K (4.50)

Tommy Romero: 3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K (3.58)

Double-A Montgomery Biscuits (25-14, 1st out of 4)

Manzardo doubles, drives in 2 in AA debut

Hulsizer homers twice in Game 1 win

Biscuits drop second game

Montgomery edges Chattanooga in 10 innings

Biscuits’ persistent offense downs Lookouts

Montgomery wins finale

Kyle Manzardo: 7-for-19, 3 R, 2 2B, 1 HR, 7 RBI, 3 BB, 3 K (1.048)

Greg Jones: 7-for-26, 4 R, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 1 BB, 14 K, 0-for-1 SB (.735)

Osleivis Basabe: 9-for-20, 6 R, 2 2B, 3 RBI, 4 BB, 1 K, 2-for-2 SB (.804)

Kameron Misner: 9-for-20, 1 R, 2 2B, 3 RBI, 3 BB, 5 K, 1-for-2 SB (.840)

Brett Wisely: 7-for-22, 5 R, 2 2B, 1 3B, 5 RBI, 3 BB, 5 K (.816)

Mason Montgomery: 4 2⁄ 3 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 6 K (3.47)

Joe LaSorsa: 4 1⁄ 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K (3.60)

Jose Lopez: 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K (3.22)

High-A Bowling Green Hot Rods (25-16, clinched playoff berth)

Hot Rods rally with 7-run 8th

Molina earns 13th win

Bowling Green can’t hold off Winston-Salem

Hot Rods fall to Dash

Bowling Green edged by Winston-Salem

Hot Rods earn series split

Mason Auer: 5-for-24, 4 R, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 3 BB, 11 K, 0-for-3 SB (.756)

Heriberto Hernandez: 5-for-16, 4 R, 1 2B, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 4 BB, 7 K (.869)

Alika Williams: 3-for-15, 3 R, 3 RBI, 3 BB, 4 K (.735)

Ben Brecht: 9 2⁄ 3 IP, 12 H, 5 R (0 ER), 2 BB, 12 K (2.08)

Patrick Wicklander: 5 IP, 4 H, 2 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 8 K (5.98)

Logan Workman: 5 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K (3.69)

Low-A Charleston RiverDogs (25-16, 1st out of 6)

Jimenez, Charleston shut out Lynchburg despite walks

RiverDogs’ 9th-inning rally falls short

Charleston falls in 11 innings

Chirinos’ rehab continues in loss

RiverDogs rally to split doubleheader

Jimenez, Charleston shut out Lynchburg

Carson Williams: 3-for-20, 1 R, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 4 K (.825)

Willy Vasquez: 7-for-19, 4 R, 1 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 7 RBI, 4 K, 1-for-1 SB (.709)

Junior Caminero: 9-for-22, 4 R, 1 3B, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 2 BB, 4 K, 1-for-1 SB (.794)

Ryan Spikes: 7-for-20, 4 R, 1 3B, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 5 K, 1-for-2 SB (.765)

Yonny Chirinos: 3 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Brendan McKay: 4 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

JJ Goss: 4 2⁄ 3 IP, 7 H, 6 ER, 1 BB, 3 K (4.48)

Florida Complex League Rays (33-15, 1st out of 6)

Wilcox returns to mound with scoreless inning

Margot begins rehab in rain-shortened loss

FCL Rays beat FCL Twins

FCL Rays shut out

FCL Rays swept in doubleheader

Wilcox has 2nd scoreless appearance

Carlos Colmenarez: 2-for-14, 3 R, 1 2B, 4 RBI, 2 BB, 3 K, 1-for-1 SB (.741)

Brock Jones: 1-for-9, 2 R, 2 BB, 2 K (.384)

Chandler Simpson: 3-for-9, 1 R, 1 2B, 2 BB, 2 K, 5-for-5 SB (.899)

Cole Wilcox: 2 2⁄ 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K

Yoniel Curet: 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 8 K (1.97)

Andri Tavarez: 3 2⁄ 3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K (0.82)

Stats are from Baseball Reference.

This week’s games

Durham

Tuesday, Aug. 16 @ Norfolk 6:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Wednesday, Aug. 17 @ Norfolk 6:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Thursday, Aug. 18 @ Norfolk 12:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Friday, Aug. 19 @ Norfolk 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Saturday, Aug. 20 @ Norfolk 6:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Sunday, Aug. 21 @ Norfolk 4:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Montgomery

Tuesday, Aug. 16 vs. Biloxi 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Wednesday, Aug. 17 vs. Biloxi 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Thursday, Aug. 18 vs. Biloxi 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Friday, Aug. 19 vs. Biloxi 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Saturday, Aug. 20 vs. Biloxi 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Sunday, Aug. 21 vs. Biloxi 4:33 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Bowling Green

Tuesday, Aug. 16 vs. Greenville 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Wednesday, Aug. 17 vs. Greenville 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Thursday, Aug. 18 vs. Greenville 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Friday, Aug. 19 vs. Greenville 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Saturday, Aug. 20 vs. Greenville 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Sunday, Aug. 21 vs. Greenville 2:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Charleston

Tuesday, Aug. 16 @ Augusta 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Wednesday, Aug. 17 @ Augusta 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Thursday, Aug. 18 @ Augusta 5:05 p.m. ET DOUBLEHEADER (MiLB.TV)

Friday, Aug. 19 @ Augusta 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Saturday, Aug. 20 @ Augusta 6:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Sunday, Aug. 21 @ Augusta 5:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Florida Complex League Rays

Tuesday, Aug. 16 vs. FCL Pirates 12 p.m. ET

Thursday, Aug. 18 @ FCL Red Sox 12 p.m. ET

Friday, Aug. 19 @ FCL Braves 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, Aug. 20 vs. FCL Braves 10 a.m. ET

Monday, Aug. 22 vs. FCL Red Sox 12 p.m. ET

Scouting the opposition

Norfolk Tides (Baltimore)

51-59 (7th out of 10)

Offense: 566 R (8th out of 20) .741 OPS (11th out of 20)

Pitching: 5.06 ERA (18th out of 20) 1.51 WHIP (18th out of 20)

Top-30 prospects: SS Gunnar Henderson (1), LHP DL Hall (4), SS Jordan Westburg (6), OF Kyle Stowers (11), RHP Mike Baumann (22), RHP Chris Vallimont (27)

Biloxi Shuckers (Milwaukee)

20-19 (T-2nd out of 4)

Offense: 557 R (3rd out of 8) .758 OPS (3rd out of 8)

Pitching: 4.60 ERA (5th out of 8) 1.43 WHIP (5th out of 8)

Top-30 prospects: LHP Robert Gasser (11), 2B Felix Valerio (15), RHP Victor Castaneda (28)

Greenville Drive (Boston)

13-27 (6th out of 6)

Offense: 539 R (6th out of 12) .750 OPS (6th out of 12)

Pitching: 5.74 ERA (11th out of 12) 1.58 WHIP (11th out of 12)

Top-30 prospects: SS Marcelo Mayer (1), 2B Nick Yorke (5), IF Blaze Jordan (10), SS Matthew Lugo (13), SS Tyler McDonough (24), C Nathan Hickey (26), LHP Shane Drohan (27), 1B Niko Kavadas (30)

Augusta GreenJackets (Atlanta)

20-20 (5th out of 6)

Offense: 612 R (3rd out of 12) .749 OPS (2nd out of 12)

Pitching: 4.30 ERA (4th out of 12) 1.36 WHIP (5th out of 12)

Top-30 prospects: RHP AJ Smith-Shawver (4), OF Brandol Mezquita (18), 3B David McCabe (29)