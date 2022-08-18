Filed under: Game Threads GDT: I guess that’s why they call Kansas City “Beantown”- Joey Votto Because of the baked beans By Brett Phillips Aug 18, 2022, 6:45pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: GDT: I guess that’s why they call Kansas City “Beantown”- Joey Votto Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports Go Rays! More From DRaysBay Rays Series Preview: Royally bad times Bullpen SOS: Who might be the next man up? Rays 7, Yankees 8: Walk-off grand slam in extras GDT: Return of the Klubot Rays 3, Yankees 1: Early runs secure the win GDT: What if Nestor Cortes also had a long beard? Loading comments...
Loading comments...