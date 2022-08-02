Blue Jays: 3, Rays: 1 - All Gausman, No Breaks for Rays

First game after the trade deadline are always fun to me. Lets see how new Rays do against Kevin Gausman & the Blue Jays for the first game of a 2 game set.

Blue Jays got things started early with a loud double from Vlad Jr with 1 out at the top of the 1st inning. Vlad moved to 3rd on a groundout of Kirk, and then scored the Blue Jays’ first run of the game on a Bo Bichette single.

Bichette tried to steal 2nd during Teoscar Hernandez’s plate appearance, but was caught stealing on a great throw by Christian Bethancourt.

Randy Arozarena and Isaac Paredes had a walk each in the bottom of the 1st (Paredes on a HBP), but Toronto’s Kevin Gausman was able to work through it by getting Brandon Lowe to fly out on a long deep fly ball to CF, and striking out Ji-Man Choi and Jose Siri to end the inning.

Rasmussen got into a little bit of more trouble, with runners on 1st and 3rd with 2 outs. The second out coming on a fantastic throw by Luke Raley nabbing Gurriel Jr.

Bichette hit a line drive that was diving quickly to RCF, but Jose Siri appeared out of nowhere to make the sliding catch.

It didn’t take long for Jose Siri to produce his first Rays highlight. What a catch, beautiful gliding range to cover the ground and save run(s)



pic.twitter.com/ptfqjPPf5W — Darby Robinson (@darby_robinson) August 3, 2022

Jose Siri with an impressive sliding catch in right center field.



Pounds his chest towards to crowd and throws the ball to some fans.



Not a bad way to start your Rays career — Tricia Whitaker (@TriciaWhitaker) August 3, 2022

This is why the Rays got Jose Siri. Doesn't look *that* hard, because he got an insanely good jump on it, +12 ft better than avg in the right direction in first three seconds.



It's a 5% catch prob, and most guys don't even get close enough to try the dive. pic.twitter.com/7CYSxfR9d8 — Mike Petriello (@mike_petriello) August 3, 2022

The Rays’ FIRST hit didn’t come until the 6th inning off a Taylor Walls single, but Randy Arozarena erased it with a GIDP. A Brandon Lowe groundout ended any other chance the Rays had for the 6th inning.

That would also be it for Drew Rasmussen: 6.0 IP, 6 H, 1 R (1 ER), 2 BB, and 4 Ks. Rays defense kept the Rays in this, but their offense to this point, has kept them out.

Brooks Raley makes an appearance for Drew Rasmussen and got the Blue Jays to sit down in order, 1-2-3. Unfortunately, the Rays also were sat down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the 7th inning.

Still 1-0 Blue Jays.

Jason Adam tookt he mound for the 8th inning to face Lourdes Gurriel Jr, Vlad Jr, and Alejandro Kirk and got them all out 1-2-3. BUT, but, you guessed it, so did the Rays.

We go to the 9th inning, with Shawn Armstrong set to face Bo Bichette, Teoscar Hernandez and Matt Chapman.

Armstrong got one out, but walked Hernandez to put a Toronto runner on with 1 out. Armstong got Matt Chapman to strike out, but a single to Ramiel Tapia now has a Toronto runner on 1st and 2nd base with 2 outs and Danny Jansen up to the plate, who is 12 for 99 against the Rays.

Of course he loops a single into no-man land and despite Jose Siri’s best efforts, the ball fell and 2 runners score. 3-0 Blue Jays

Rays go into the bottom of the 9th inning needing 3 runs to send it to extras, but more would always be appreciated.

Taylor Walls gave us a bit of hope, with a great HR off Toronto Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano.

That would be it, as the Blue Jays shut the door.

Second game of the two game set is tomorrow Yusei Kikuchi takes on TBA. Game is at 12:10 PM