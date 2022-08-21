 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rays make MLB history with Sunday lineup

No, it’s not 867-5309.

By Ashley MacLennan
American League Championship Series Game 1: Tampa Bay Rays v. Houston Astros Photo by Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Sunday’s game for the Rays marks a unique first in MLB history. For the first time ever, a major league club will field a starting lineup that features eight different nationalities.

The lineup breakdown, for those interested:

  1. Brandon Lowe - born, Newport News, Virginia, United States
  2. Manuel Margot - born, San Cristóbal Province, Dominican Republic
  3. Randy Arozarena - born, Pinar del Rio, Cuba
  4. Harold Ramirez - born, Cartagena, Colombia
  5. David Peralta - born, Valencia, Venezuela
  6. Isaac Paredes - born, Hermosilla, Mexico
  7. Yu Chang - born, Taitung County, Taiwan
  8. Christian Bethancourt - born Panama City, Panama
  9. Jose Siri - born Sabana Grande de Boya, Dominican Republic

And starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough was born in Austin, Texas, United States.

It’s really cool to see baseball’s diverse faces and backgrounds represented on the field in such a unique way. With this first-ever line-up being a sign of the men who make major league baseball special, and certainly makes this season’s Ray’s team something special as well.

