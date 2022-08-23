Rays prospects and minor leagues: Isaac makes pro debut

Tommy Romero made his major league debut this season, but he had quite a few rough outings the first couple months. However, his last seven appearances — and nine out of the last 10 — have been out of the bullpen, and not throwing bulk innings. In 58 batters faced as a reliever this season, he has a .492 OPS against and 31% strikeout rate.

Triple-A Durham Bulls (66-51, 1st out of 10)

Franco begins rehab assignment in Bulls win

Aranda homer starts Durham rally

McKay’s rehab advances to AAA

Chirinos’ rehab advances to AAA

Bulls rally before falling in 10

Durham holds off Norfolk to win series

Wander Franco: 0-for-1, 1 BB, 1 K

Manuel Margot: 3-for-11, 4 R, 1 RBI, 3 BB

Curtis Mead: 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 BB (.875)

Jonathan Aranda: 8-for-21, 4 R, 2 2B, 2 HR, 9 RBI, 1 BB, 6 K (.929)

Xavier Edwards: 6-for-15, 3 R, 5 BB, 1 K, 1-for-1 SB (.736)

Rene Pinto: 4-for-19, 3 R, 1 2B, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 5 K (.852)

Miles Mastrobuoni: 10-for-21, 7 R, 1 2B, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 3 BB, 2 K, 1-for-1 SB (.808)

Nick Anderson: 1 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

JT Chargois: 1 1⁄ 3 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 K

Yonny Chirinos: 3 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

Brendan McKay: 4 IP, 2 H, 2 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 5 K

Taj Bradley: 4 IP, 3 H, 3 R (2 ER), 3 BB, 2 K (4.50)

Tommy Romero: 1 1⁄ 3 IP, 1 H, 1 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 3 K (3.51)

Double-A Montgomery Biscuits (29-16, 1st out of 4)

Biscuits drop series opener to Shuckers

Manzardo’s 3 doubles back Mercado’s 6 scoreless innings

Hunley, Montgomery shut out Biloxi

Biscuits edged by Shuckers

Montgomery’s 8 1st-inning runs enough

Biscuits sweep doubleheader

Kyle Manzardo: 8-for-18, 4 R, 4 2B, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 2 BB, 5 K (1.208)

Greg Jones: 4-for-20, 1 R, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 2 BB, 4 K, 2-for-2 SB (.723)

Osleivis Basabe: 8-for-19, 4 R, 2 2B, 2 3B, 3 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K, 1-for-1 SB (.846)

Kameron Misner: 6-for-15, 4 R, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 4 BB, 6 K, 2-for-2 SB (.849)

Brett Wisely: 7-for-20, 2 R, 1 RBI, 4 BB, 7 K, 2-for-3 SB (.816)

Mason Montgomery: 5 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (3.81)

Sean Hunley: 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 K (3.51)

Michael Mercado: 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 7 K (4.90)

High-A Bowling Green Hot Rods (27-20, clinched playoff berth)

Bowling Green wastes Molina’s strong start

Late collapse costs Hot Rods

Bowling Green wins behind Wicklander’s 6 scoreless innings

Hot Rods prevail in slugfest

Bowling Green falls to Greenville

Hot Rods lose series to Drive

Mason Auer: 8-for-21, 6 R, 2 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 3 BB, 3 K, 3-for-3 SB (.829)

Heriberto Hernandez: 5-for-21, 3 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 9 K (.862)

Alika Williams: 8-for-21, 2 R, 2 RBI, 3 BB, 3 K, 1-for-1 SB (.742)

Franklin Dacosta: 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 K (3.69)

Patrick Wicklander: 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K (5.37)

Logan Workman: 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K (3.45)

Low-A Charleston RiverDogs (30-18, 1st out of 6)

Bats back Galue’s 6 scoreless innings

Meza’s homer leads RiverDogs

Charleston starts doubleheader with win

Charleston ends doubleheader with loss

RiverDogs allow 4 unanswered runs in loss

Sasaki’s big day leads Charleston

RiverDogs win in 10 innings

Carson Williams: 8-for-27, 3 R, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 1 BB, 9 K (.820)

Willy Vasquez: 7-for-22, 3 R, 1 2B, 1 3B, 3 RBI, 3 BB, 7 K, 2-for-2 SB (.717)

Junior Caminero: 6-for-26, 4 R, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 1 BB, 8 K (.684)

Ryan Spikes: 7-for-26, 6 R, 1 3B, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 1 BB, 8 K, 2-for-2 SB (.778)

JJ Goss: 5 2⁄ 3 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 K (4.40)

Antonio Menendez: 5 1⁄ 3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 9 K (0.83)

Ben Peoples: 5 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K (3.19)

Florida Complex League Rays (38-16, 1st out of 6)

Isaac debuts in shutout win

Big 8th inning secures win over FCL Pirates

FCL Rays crush FCL Red Sox

FCL Rays’ rally falls short

Cermak hits 1st pro homer in win

Carlos Colmenarez: 4-for-7, 2 R, 1 2B, 1-for-1 SB (.770)

Xavier Isaac: 1-for-11, 2 R, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 2 BB, 2 K (.413)

Brock Jones: 3-for-10, 2 R, 2 RBI, 3 BB, 4 K, 2-for-4 SB (.586)

Chandler Simpson: 4-for-11, 2 R, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 2 K, 3-for-3 SB (.890)

Cole Wilcox: 2 1⁄ 3 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

Samuel Cruz: 2 1⁄ 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 K (3.09)

Juan Rodriguez: 4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K (2.87)

Stats are from Baseball Reference.

This week’s games

Durham

Tuesday, Aug. 23 vs. Nashville 6:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Wednesday, Aug. 24 vs. Nashville 6:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Thursday, Aug. 25 vs. Nashville 6:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Friday, Aug. 26 vs. Nashville 6:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Saturday, Aug. 27 vs. Nashville 6:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Sunday, Aug. 28 vs. Nashville 5:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Montgomery

Tuesday, Aug. 23 @ Pensacola 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Wednesday, Aug. 24 @ Pensacola 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Thursday, Aug. 25 @ Pensacola 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Friday, Aug. 26 @ Pensacola 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Saturday, Aug. 27 @ Pensacola 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Sunday, Aug. 28 @ Pensacola 5:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Bowling Green

Tuesday, Aug. 23 vs. Rome 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Wednesday, Aug. 24 vs. Rome 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Thursday, Aug. 25 vs. Rome 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Friday, Aug. 26 vs. Rome 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Saturday, Aug. 27 vs. Rome 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Sunday, Aug. 28 vs. Rome 2:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Charleston

Tuesday, Aug. 23 @ Fayetteville 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Wednesday, Aug. 24 @ Fayetteville 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Thursday, Aug. 25 @ Fayetteville 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Friday, Aug. 26 @ Fayetteville 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Saturday, Aug. 27 @ Fayetteville 5:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Sunday, Aug. 28 @ Fayetteville 2:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Florida Complex League Rays

Tuesday, Aug. 23 @ FCL Braves 10 a.m. ET

Scouting the opposition

Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee)

70-46 (1st out of 10)

Offense: 602 R (6th out of 20) .775 OPS (4th out of 20)

Pitching: 3.91 ERA (2nd out of 20) 1.30 WHIP (4th out of 20)

Top-30 prospects: OF Sal Frelick (2), SS Brice Turang (3), OF Joey Wiemer (4), OF Estuery Ruiz (5), OF Garrett Mitchell (8), LHP Ethan Small (14), C Mario Feliciano (26)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Miami)

22-22 (clinched playoff berth)

Offense: 508 R (8th out of 8) .714 OPS (8th out of 8)

Pitching: 4.37 ERA (3rd out of 8) 1.33 WHIP (3rd out of 8)

Top-30 prospects: RHP Zach McCambley (17), SS Jose Devers (23), SS Nasim Nunez (24), C Paul McIntosh (29)

Rome Braves

31-15 (1st out of 6)

Offense: 621 R (4th out of 12) .773 OPS (3rd out of 12)

Pitching: 4.01 ERA (6th out of 12) 1.35 WHIP (7th out of 12)

Top-30 prospects: RHP Royber Salinas (9), OF Brandol Mezquita (18), SS Geraldo Quintero (23), SS Cal Conley (25)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Houston)

16-32 (6th out of 6)

Offense: 492 R (11th out of 12) .672 OPS (10th out of 12)

Pitching: 4.45 ERA (9th out of 12) 1.43 WHIP (9th out of 12)

Top-30 prospects: OF Drew Gilbert (3), OF Jacob Melton (4), OF Tyler Whitaker (12), RHP Alex Santos II (14)