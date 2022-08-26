Rays: 8, Red Sox: 9 - Rays offense sparks late on Jose Siri HR, but fall short

Rays are riding an 11-3 record in their last 14 games, and look to get a good start against a struggling Red Sox team.

Rain rain go away

We extended Glasnow today #RaysUp pic.twitter.com/GQfEd2FUA5 — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) August 26, 2022

Michael Wacha on the mound. pic.twitter.com/QMIUH9p4e4 — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 26, 2022

Yandy got things started in a hurry as he took the first pitch of former Ray Michael Wacha to give the Rays a quick 1-0 lead

There was an entire segment of the pregame about how we should not expect home runs...



Here is the first pitch of tonight's game: pic.twitter.com/h853JGYfCW — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) August 26, 2022

According to our very own Adam Sanford this is the 11th time this has happened in Rays history. The last time? Matt Duffy in 2018

J.T. Chargois opened for bulk pitcher Ryan Yarborough. Chargois worked around a 1 out double by Alex Verdugo to keep the Red Sox off the board.

At the top of the 2nd inning, with 2 outs and Jose Siri on 2nd base, Ji-Man Choi ended his HR drought to give the Rays a 3-0 lead.

Yarborough started the 2nd inning and got in a bit of trouble, with Christian Arroyo doubling to open the inning. Yarbs got Franchy Cordero to pop out, but back to back singles by Enrique Hernandez and Kevin Plawecki scored the Red Sox first run of the game, and put runners on 1st and 2nd with 1 out.

Really should’ve probably been a double play ball, but alas. Yarby got out of the 2nd inning without any more damage, although that came after loading the bases.

Rays loaded the bases in the top of the 3rd with nobody out, although two of those baserunners were HBP. One hit Brandon Lowe pretty good, and Arozarena was the next batter and also got hit. Lowe and Arozarena would initially stay in, but Brandon Lowe was pulled later in the game.

#Rays Lowe out of the game with a right elbow contusion. Chang at 2B — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) August 27, 2022

With the bases loaded and zero outs, Harold Ramirez was able to put a good fly ball in play and score Yandy from 3rd base, and move Brandon Lowe over from 2nd.

Unfortunately Rays couldn’t capitalize, as David Peralta hit into a double play to end the inning.

4-1 Rays.

Franchy Cordero opened the bottom of the 4th inning with a Pesky Homer. Meh.

After two more back to back singles by Enrique Hernandez and Kevin Plawecki (yes again. I also scrolled up to double check) put Jarren Duran in perfect position to sac fly a Red Sox run in.

Rays’ lead cut to 2 and its 4-2 after 4 innings.

Xander Bogearts singled in the bottom of the 5th inning to yet again give the Red Sox a baserunner to begin the inning.

Ryan Yarborough’s day would be done after issuing a walk to pinch hitter Bobby Dalbec.

Yarby’s line: 3.1 IP, 8 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 3 Ks, and was replaced by Shawn Armstrong, who usually has been solid for the Rays.

Tie game at 4. A Kevin Plawecki double gives the Red Sox a quick 5-4 lead.

Shawn Armstrong was able to get Jarren Duran and Tommy Pham to strike out swinging to limit the damage.

Didn’t get any better in the next inning. Rays had a double by Peralta, but couldn’t make anything of it.

Red Sox were able to take full advantage. Shawn Armstrong walked Alex Verdugo and gave up a single to J.D. Martinez that turned into a double. Didn’t matter because Xander Bogearts launched a ball over the monster and out of Fenway for a 3-run HR.

8-4 Red Sox after 6 innings.

Jalen Beeks replaced Shawn Armstrong in the bottom of the 7th inning. Armstrong’s line: 1.2 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 Ks.

Beeks did better than the previous two Rays pitchers! Single by Tommy Pham and a triple by Alex Verdugo scores the Red Sox’s 9th run of the night.

Up to this point, the Rays had little-to-no offense with a few baserunners here and there between the 3rd inning and the 7th, but boy did things change in the 8th inning.

Randy Arozarena was first and worked a walk off Red Sox’s Matt Strahm. Hittin’ Harold Ramirez singled to put runners on 1st and 2nd base with nobody out. David Peralta hit a chopped grounder for a single to score Randy and get a run back for the Rays.

Jose Siri stepped up next, and displayed the power in a big way, as he took a 0-1 slider deep for a 3-Run HR.

Hey Siri, let it fly pic.twitter.com/vDclAHIS3H — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) August 27, 2022

Might be a new, shiny toy feeling, but Siri is so much fun to watch. Rays are within 1 run. 9-8 Red Sox. Brooks Raley comes on to hopefully keep it close for the Rays in the bottom of the 8th inning. He does just that, striking out Christian Arroyo, and inducing groundouts from Bobby Dalbec and Enrique Hernandez.

Boston brought on Garrett Whitlock to close this out, who was able to induce Yandy to ground out softly, then a struck out pinch hitter Manuel Margot on three pitches, and got a flyout from Randy Arozarena to secure the Red Sox win.

Rays lose for only the 4th time in their last 15 games, on a very close game that I’m sure would’ve gone the Rays’ way if it was played at the trop. Onto the next one.

Final from Fenway pic.twitter.com/s0k2UosYCg — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) August 27, 2022

Next game is tomorrow at 4:10 PM with Jeffrey Springs against old friend Dick Mountain.