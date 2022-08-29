Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: Donny Baseball comes to town (actually he doesn’t I’m dumb we go to Miami I need a fact checker)

It was an up and down and up again week, as the Rays completed a four game sweep against the Royals, then lost the first two of a three game set in Boston before absolutely destroying the Sox in the series wrap. The 5-2 week allowed the Rays to pull into second in the division (7.5 behind the Yankees) and grab sole possession of the top Wild Card slot.

The schedule is kinda light this week. The Rays have an off day today before traveling to Miami for two games in a resumption of the Citrus Series, take another day off Thursday, then host New York with a chance to really make up some ground against the Yankees.

Links!

The Rays extended Tyler Glasnow!

Right-hander Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays are in agreement on a one-year, $25 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN.



Glasnow, 29, was set to reach free agency after the 2023 season. Rays will pay him $5.35 million next year as he returns from Tommy John surgery. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 26, 2022

Glasnow reported to Durham to start his rehab in earnest. Topper wonders if McClanahan and Glasnow are MLB’s best starting duo.

Topper on the Rays U.N. lineup.

“It’s really cool to see how everybody works together in this clubhouse from different backgrounds,'' Rays GM Peter Bendix says.https://t.co/DxGUK5yQLS — Sports by Tampa Bay Times (@TBTimes_Sports) August 27, 2022

Hey, you know how it looked like the Red Sox knew every pitch Jeffrey Springs threw before he threw it? Yeah about this.

“I was just allowing them to know what’s coming probably a little bit too much in the stretch, to be honest,” #Rays Springs said of rough 1st inning vs. #RedSox https://t.co/0B2tA3odkb — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) August 28, 2022

Christian Bethancourt has made a couple pitching appearances, and he probably will see some more time. Mostly because of this.

Christian Bethancourt, 60mph Slow Ball and 94mph Fastball, Overlay. pic.twitter.com/rd4klYMTmF — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 24, 2022

A nice piece from Kazuhiro Nakai on 150 years of Japanese baseball.

As a Japanese diplomat, I thank the Rays for celebrating 150 years of Japanese baseball | (Kazuhiro Nakai Guest Column) https://t.co/KtWVG1O7ua #mlb #npb — NPB on reddit (@NPB_Reddit) August 24, 2022

Adam Berry on the math behind the Rays rotation strategy.

David Laurila on players who grew up playing a different sport. Randy Arozarena and his brother Raiko make an appearance.

Sunday Notes: Jordan Romano Played Hockey, Randy Arozarena Played Soccer https://t.co/gNoA1mWW2w — FanGraphs Baseball (@fangraphs) August 28, 2022

Good Reads

Mic’d up Waino is the best Waino.

Adam Wainwright offered amazing insight during his mic'd-up bullpen session and MLB fans loved it https://t.co/qw9HWXeMvO — For The Win (@ForTheWin) August 29, 2022

Hawaii steamrolled their way through the Little League World Series by a combined score of 60-5. In the finals on Sunday, they mercy-ruled Curacao in just four innings to claim the title.

WORLD CHAMPIONS. AGAIN. Honolulu Little League completes one of the most supreme runs in LLWS history, capping a 6-0 run in Williamsport with a 13-3 victory over Curacao in the championship game: https://t.co/Z1tvKtgfcg — Christian Shimabuku (@c_shimabuku) August 28, 2022

Rod Carew is not known for being an outspoken person, not in his playing days and not in retirement. Which makes this story all the more fascinating.

Rod Carew has something to say on the state of baseball. And he said it to Rob Manfred. Story: https://t.co/TIR4g5YDd4 — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 26, 2022

We’re all Rockies usher fans now.

shout out to the Rockies ushers for putting this man child in his place. Zack Hample remains the biggest dork on the planet. pic.twitter.com/f1rQgFXosB — Absolutely Hammered (@AH_Pod) August 26, 2022

Ex-Rays News

The passion of Willy Adames.

Willy Adames has never lost his passion for baseball ➡️ https://t.co/JBL8WAiLZz



(MLB x @CoronaUSA) pic.twitter.com/RWBxOVr3Wb — MLB (@MLB) August 23, 2022

When the Yankees come to town this week, maybe we get to see old friend Anthony Banda?

The #Yankees sign left-handed reliever Anthony Banda and put him on their 26-man roster. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 28, 2022

This is cute.

Joe Ryan grew up a Giants fan and he told me facing Brandon Crawford last night, “it was hard not to smile.” He’s hoping to introduce himself to Crawford today. — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) August 27, 2022

Around the League(s)

Are the minor leagues unionizing?

Why the MLBPA is pushing to unionize the minor leagues



"The time is now because major league and minor league players let us know the time is now"https://t.co/EVUoTC47mq — Joon Lee (@joonlee) August 29, 2022

Ichiro was inducted into the Mariners Hall of Fame on a weekend that had a little bit of everything.

Over Ichiro’s 16-minute speech, entirely in English, he thanks the fans and the Mariners’ organization -- then he shared a message with the 2022 team. https://t.co/BXcxOTYYP2 — Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) August 28, 2022

Fernando Tatis speaks to his teammates, the press.

“I have seen how my dreams have turned into my worst nightmares."



Before addressing the media, Fernando Tatis Jr. hosted a 15- to 20-minute players-only meeting with Padres teammates. He was remorseful and, they believe, honest. He also asked for help. https://t.co/bowGX2zZ7a — Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) August 24, 2022

Justin Verlander was pulled after three innings on Sunday.

Dusty Baker said Justin Verlander hurt his calf while covering first base on a play in the third inning. Verlander came off the field and immediately told the Astros about the injury. He is getting imaging done Monday and more will be known about his prognosis then. — Danielle Lerner (@danielle_lerner) August 28, 2022

Dan Szymborski on the massive Julio Rodriguez extension.

ICYMI, I wrote about the Julio Rodriguez extension up on @FanGraphs.https://t.co/6FRqLQdfrz — Dan Szymborski (@DSzymborski) August 27, 2022

Jesse Rogers on Albert Pujols.

Spoke to those that know him best about the run he's on.

Do you think he gets to 700 this year? (DeJong thinks he can catch Babe Ruth if he keeps playing)



Story here :

'He's the GOAT': What it's like watching Albert Pujols become Albert Pujols again https://t.co/0QO5LIwfcU — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) August 26, 2022

Hey, who wants to chip in and buy the Angels with me?

Today, Angels Baseball announced that the Organization has initiated a formal process to evaluate strategic alternatives including a possible sale of the team. pic.twitter.com/ZdQb34V4Ns — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) August 23, 2022

Fun fact!

Um...

I know this is supposed be Molina and Wainright, but all I see is somebody getting robbed at gun point in STL. #STLCards pic.twitter.com/cmEU1LuT9v — Low-def Blues (@low_defBlues) August 27, 2022

This Happened

Josh Reddick is a Savannah Banana?

Josh Reddick makes a ridiculous catch in right field for the Savannah Bananas



yes that Josh Reddick pic.twitter.com/KMCpRzNrXw — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 28, 2022

Missed this one last week. Jose Alvarado with the elite hustle!

Never saw this before in a half-century watching baseball. Great hustle by Jose Alvarado! pic.twitter.com/olDR1k30v0 — PHILLIES BELL (@philliesbell) August 21, 2022

Derek Jeter, eat your heart out.

Hurry back, Ozzie.

This is still funny pic.twitter.com/hGlihWepJK — Baseball (@mlbelites_) August 27, 2022

One person the Rays won’t be seeing this week is is Aroldis Chapman, and for the dumbest reason possible.

Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees placed LHP Aroldis Chapman on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to 8/24) with an infected wound from a recent tattoo. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 27, 2022

Palate Cleansers!

Look, it’s the anti-Hample!

He knew exactly what to do with that baseball pic.twitter.com/f9emiRabNa — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 25, 2022

Look at these good doggos.

What a great baseball team ⚾️



( trainingwithomar. com ) pic.twitter.com/nX7knpZUJU — Stefano S. Magi (@myworld2121) August 24, 2022

Dave and Andy have had enough.

Dave and Andy have had enough of the foul balls flying in the booth



@RaysRadio pic.twitter.com/lrLF2eWbr4 — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) August 28, 2022

Go Rays!