Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: Donny Baseball comes to town (actually he doesn’t I’m dumb we go to Miami I need a fact checker)

A 5-2 week, bullpen ace Christian Bethancourt, and the math behind the Rays rotation decisions

By John Ford
Miami Marlins v Tampa Bay Rays Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

It was an up and down and up again week, as the Rays completed a four game sweep against the Royals, then lost the first two of a three game set in Boston before absolutely destroying the Sox in the series wrap. The 5-2 week allowed the Rays to pull into second in the division (7.5 behind the Yankees) and grab sole possession of the top Wild Card slot.

The schedule is kinda light this week. The Rays have an off day today before traveling to Miami for two games in a resumption of the Citrus Series, take another day off Thursday, then host New York with a chance to really make up some ground against the Yankees.

Links!

The Rays extended Tyler Glasnow!

Glasnow reported to Durham to start his rehab in earnest. Topper wonders if McClanahan and Glasnow are MLB’s best starting duo.

Topper on the Rays U.N. lineup.

Hey, you know how it looked like the Red Sox knew every pitch Jeffrey Springs threw before he threw it? Yeah about this.

Christian Bethancourt has made a couple pitching appearances, and he probably will see some more time. Mostly because of this.

A nice piece from Kazuhiro Nakai on 150 years of Japanese baseball.

Adam Berry on the math behind the Rays rotation strategy.

David Laurila on players who grew up playing a different sport. Randy Arozarena and his brother Raiko make an appearance.

Good Reads

Mic’d up Waino is the best Waino.

Hawaii steamrolled their way through the Little League World Series by a combined score of 60-5. In the finals on Sunday, they mercy-ruled Curacao in just four innings to claim the title.

Rod Carew is not known for being an outspoken person, not in his playing days and not in retirement. Which makes this story all the more fascinating.

We’re all Rockies usher fans now.

Ex-Rays News

The passion of Willy Adames.

When the Yankees come to town this week, maybe we get to see old friend Anthony Banda?

This is cute.

Around the League(s)

Are the minor leagues unionizing?

Ichiro was inducted into the Mariners Hall of Fame on a weekend that had a little bit of everything.

Fernando Tatis speaks to his teammates, the press.

Justin Verlander was pulled after three innings on Sunday.

Dan Szymborski on the massive Julio Rodriguez extension.

Jesse Rogers on Albert Pujols.

Hey, who wants to chip in and buy the Angels with me?

Fun fact!

Um...

This Happened

Josh Reddick is a Savannah Banana?

Missed this one last week. Jose Alvarado with the elite hustle!

Derek Jeter, eat your heart out.

Hurry back, Ozzie.

One person the Rays won’t be seeing this week is is Aroldis Chapman, and for the dumbest reason possible.

Palate Cleansers!

Look, it’s the anti-Hample!

Look at these good doggos.

Dave and Andy have had enough.

Go Rays!

