Rays Your Voice: Tyler Glasnow extended

After having spent the entire season rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, we learned that star right-handed pitcher Tyler Glasnow signed a two-year contract extension. Glasnow will earn $5.35 million in 2023 and $25 million in 2024. If that 2024 salary is paid by the Rays, it will be the single-highest salary in franchise history.

In this episode of Rays Your Voice, I talk about what the extension means and what role he will play in the 2022 season if he comes back fully healthy from his rehab assignment in Durham. While this deal doesn’t guarantee that Glasnow will pitch for the Rays beyond 2023, it does give both the team and the player a sense of security heading into next season.

On the position player side, the Rays have added Harold Ramirez and Manuel Margot back to the lineup, and are awaiting the return of Wander Franco, who suffered a slight setback during his rehab assignment last week. The team is hopeful that he will be back sometime in September. However, with the noticeable improvements we’ve seen Taylor Walls make both on the field and at the plate, should he stay at shortstop and should Franco play third? Surely Franco will be the DH more often than he wants down the stretch, it seems unlikely that the phenom will move from the shortstop position.

To wrap up the show, I ‘Rays’ my voice about the 2023 schedule release and with it, the new scheduling format that decreases divisional games while increasing interleague matchups.

