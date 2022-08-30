Tampa Bay Rays place RHP Ryan Thompson on 15-day IL

The Tampa Bay Rays have placed RHP Ryan Thompson on the 15-day Injured List due to ‘right triceps inflammation’ retroactive to his last appearance on August 27th and have recalled LHP Ryan Yarbrough.

It has been an up and down season for Thompson, with stretches of dominance mixed with stretches of ineffectiveness. However, he has largely been a solid pitcher in relief this season for the Rays (at least statistically speaking), especially over his past 21 appearances dating back to June 21st. Over those outings, Thompson has yielded just 4 runs on 13 hits over 20 2⁄ 3 innings pitched.

Yarbrough returns to the Rays in a season that has been a far cry from his best. Thus far in 2022, he has pitched in 16 games — 9 starts — for the Rays, accruing a 4.87 ERA / 4.49 FIP over 68 1⁄ 3 innings pitched. He had just pitched in a game for the Rays on the 26th in Boston, where he allowed 5 runs on 8 hits over 3 1⁄ 3 innings pitched.

Yarbrough should be rested enough to provide length out of the pen, should he be needed, over the next two contests against the Miami Marlins today and tomorrow.