F/10, Rays 2, Marlins 1: Fried the Fish

The Rays are in Miami, finishing up a quick two-game series against the Marlins after grabbing the win last night. Drew Rasmussen is on the mound for Tampa Bay against Marlins lefty Trevor Rogers.

Wrapping up the road trip#RaysUp pic.twitter.com/TVGAv0wQ4B — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) August 31, 2022

Yandy Diaz started this game out with a leadoff single, but was quickly out at second after Manuel Margot grounded into a double play. Randy Arozarena singled, but was stranded after Harold Ramirez struck out.

Rasmussen started bottom of the first by striking out former Ray Joey Wendle before setting down the next to Marlins. The Rays went down 1-2-3 in the second, and Rasmussen replicated his first inning, setting the Marlins down in order.

Yandy Diaz reached base for the second time tonight by drawing a walk in the third, but once again the offense was not able to get anything going, stranding him at first.

Rasmussen allowed his first hit of the game in the bottom of the third, a single to Peyton Burdick, but he retired Joey Wendle for a second time to send this scoreless game into the fourth.

Harold Ramirez hit a one-out single in the top of the fourth, but again, the offense stranded the man to reach base. Luckily, the same thing happened for the Marlins in the bottom-half, after Jon Berti reached on a single but was stranded by the next three batters.

The fifth inning was another inning of nothing from the offense, with the Rays going down 1-2-3. Rasmussen allowed a single in the bottom of the fifth, but he continued to be strong, once again not allowing a run.

The sixth inning started out with Yandy Diaz hitting a double to center, finally putting a runner in scoring position. Harold Ramirez stepped up with two outs, and he delivered, hitting a double to left and putting the Rays up 1-0.

Hittin' Harold hits us ahead pic.twitter.com/HQzcBPlUIQ — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) September 1, 2022

That lead did not last very long, as in the bottom of the sixth, Jon Berti tied the game up with a home run to left. Rasmussen got out of the inning without allowing any further hits, but it was a short-lived lead for the Rays.

Trevor Rogers was replaced by Tanner Scott in the top of the seventh, ending his day after six good innings of work. Scott set the Rays down 1-2-3, with two strikeouts in the inning.

Drew Rasmussen’s day was also done after six innings of work. Rasmussen was great as usual for the Rays, allowing one run on four hits with no walks and four strikeouts. He threw 72 pitches before handing the ball over to Pete Fairbanks, who pitched a 1-2-3 inning with two strikeouts.

Jose Siri led the inning off, and he hit a single, turning the lineup over for Yandy Diaz. Diaz reached base for the fourth time tonight with his third hit of the game, putting two runners on for Manuel Margot. Margot popped out on a bunt attempt, and Randy Arozarena grounded into a double play, ending a great opportunity to take the lead in the late innings.

Colin Poche relieved Pete Fairbanks for the eighth, and he allowed a single and a one-out walk before recording the final two outs in a scoreless inning.

The Rays threatened again in the top of the ninth, starting with a Harold Ramirez leadoff single. Unfortunately, he was stranded by the next three batters, sending this game to sudden-death territory.

The reliable Jason Adam took the mound in the bottom of the ninth, and he had an uncharacteristic inning, walking two-straight batters after recording the first out. Those walks were no big deal, as he got Lewin Diaz to ground into a double play, sending this game to extras.

Yu Chang took second base and Taylor Walls stepped up to the plate, but Tommy Nance struck him out to start the inning. Pinch-hitter Ji-Man Choi replaced Jose Siri, but Choi struck out for the second out. The Marlins smartly walked Yandy Diaz, bringing Manuel Margot up with two runners on.

Margot delivered, hitting a bloop single to center field and scoring Chang, giving the Rays a 2-1 lead in the 10th. Randy Arozarena singled up the middle on the next pitch, but Diaz was held up, loading the bases for Harold Ramirez. Ramirez grounded out to end the inning.

Just Manny Margot things pic.twitter.com/cJNkJ6BlWg — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) September 1, 2022

Jalen Beeks was brought in to try and get the save, while Jerar Encarnacion took second base as the ghost runner. Charles Leblanc hit a loud fly ball to the center field warning track, but Margot caught it for the first out, with the runner moving up to third. Beeks got a clutch strikeout of Peyton Burdick for the second out before Joey Wendle grounded out to end this one.

The Rays completed the two-game sweep of the Marlins with a great start from Drew Rasmussen and one difference-making run at the end. After an off-day tomorrow, the Rays return home to host the New York Yankees for a three-game series.