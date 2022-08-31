The Tampa Bay Rays will be without two of their main contributors for at least the next two weeks as they have placed LHP Shane McClanahan and 2B Brandon Lowe on the 15-day and 10-day IL respectively.

Losing both players at the same time could possibly be extremely detrimental to the Rays, who have already suffered greatly from the injury bug this season. McClanahan at one time was looking like the favorite for the American League Cy Young and although Brandon Lowe hasn’t provided the offensive punch that he has in season’s past, he still is a force in the middle of the Rays lineup.

McClanahan’s stay on the IL will hopefully be short. He was scratched just before the start of Tuesday’s game against the Marlins due to what was later diagnosed as ‘shoulder impingement’ which the treatment for is ‘rest and a cortisone shot.’ If McClanahan proves ready to comeback, he can return to the Rays active roster on September 15th.

Lowe meanwhile struck on the elbow with a pitch during this past Friday’s contest against the Boston Red Sox. His placement is retroactive to Sunday, meaning the soonest he can be rejoin the club is on September 7th.

To fill the void left on the active roster, the Rays have recalled RHP Calvin Faucher and INF Vidal Brujan from Triple-A Durham.

Starting tomorrow, September 1st, the Rays will be able to add some depth to their roster with the limit for active players expanding from 26 to 28.