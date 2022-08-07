Rays 1, Tigers 9: Kyle Snyder is heading to the IL

Well...Yu Chang pitched the bottom half of the 8th inning, so you can guess how this one went.

The Rays lost game three of a four game set against the Detroit Tigers by a score of 9-1, Saturday night in what was a forgettable matchup to say the least. With Shane McClanahan headed to the bump with the chance to lock up a three series win against the worst offense in baseball, the Rays had to feel pretty good about their chances.

Nonetheless, the Rays left the stadium on the heels of a blowout loss during which Yu Chang homered and let up a homer. Yes, you read that right. He became the first player in Major League Baseball this season to both homer and surrender a homer in the same game. Not exactly the accomplishment you were hoping for if you were Kevin Cash, or Chang.

After four scoreless innings, McClanahan surrendered two runs and the lead in the fifth inning. He followed the fifth with a scoreless sixth and then only lasted one out into the seventh and was tagged for another two earned runs. Jimmy Yacabonis than promptly surrendered another three runs in his Rays debut to extend the Tigers lead to 7-1.

Enter Yu Chang, who homered in the second inning, but allowed three hits and two runs in the eighth.

The Rays were out hit at the plate by a total of 12 to 9 and outscored by 8 runs. Paredes, Peralta, and Bethancourt each tallied two hits.

And, to add insult to injury, another member of the Rays got injured...

Kyle Snyder, the Rays pitching coach, tweaked his calf while jogging out the to the mound. Yes, you read that correctly. Not only can the players not avoid the IL this season, but neither can the coaching staff.

#Rays Cash said Snyder pulled or popped his calf muscle on way to mound — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) August 7, 2022

On that note... it is time to chalk this one up to “just one of those nights”...