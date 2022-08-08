Rays Your Voice: R.J. Anderson joins the show to review the MLB Trade Deadline

With the trade deadline now in the rearview mirror for almost a week, I brought on R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports to discuss all of the big moves. We of course discussed the Juan Soto trade and the return it took to land a superstar 23-year-old with multiple years of team control. We also took a look around the AL East to discuss some of the big moves made by teams still in playoff contention (hint: it’s all of them).

Then, we discuss the two notable trades made by the Rays. R.J. talks about what David Peralta brings to the lineup, and questions how valuable Jose Siri will be in a Rays uniform.

To wrap up the show, R.J. ‘Rayses’ his voice and talks about his favorite and least favorite deals that were made before the August 2nd deadline. Which teams did enough to bolster their playoff chances, and which teams may have made a fatal misstep?

If you love what we do on the DRB Podcast Network, leaving a rating and review on your preferred podcast platform is the best way to spread what we do with more Rays fans.