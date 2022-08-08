Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: A Record Setting Week

The Rays made it through the week still hanging on to the second Wild Card spot, thanks to a split against Toronto and taking three of four from Detroit. They also made up some ground on the suddenly scuffling Yankees, who have dropped five in a row and are now just (checks notes) 9.5 games ahead of the Jays and 11.5 ahead of the Rays? Okay that still sounds like a lot!

The Rays are off today before playing two in Milwaukee, then have another off day on Thursday before hosting a three game set against the resurgent Orioles.

Links!

It was an historic weekend for the Rays, and multiple obscure records fell.

On Friday, they walked a lot. In fact, they walked a lot over the entire weekend.

Rays have walked 27 times in this four-game series, which is a new club record, beating the previous high of 26 from 2010. They walked a franchise-high 13 times on Friday. It’s 2-0 #Rays after three-straight walks to score both runs in the 9th. @BallySportsFL — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) August 7, 2022

On Saturday, Yu Chang became just the second player this season to hit and surrender a homer in the same game. He also became the second players in Rays history to accomplish the feat.

Players to homer AND allow a homer in the same game this season:



Yu Chang, Today

Diego Castillo (PIT), 6/22 — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) August 7, 2022

Several guessed the right answer: Reliever Esteban Yan, who did both on June 4, 2000, at #Mets.

(Plus, Yan's homer came in his 1st big-league at-bat.) https://t.co/1ZEAMFfs78 — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) August 7, 2022

On Sunday, they did something only one other team has done when they scored seven runs all with two outs in the ninth.

There have been over 200,000 baseball games played in MLB history and for just the 2nd time in recorded history, a team has scored 7+ runs in the 9th inning after scoring 0 runs through 2 outs in the 9th inning.



Rays 8/7/22

Reds 7/10/18



A historical feat for @RaysBaseball ‼️ pic.twitter.com/oCoR6JRWDI — Greg Harvey (@BetweenTheNums) August 7, 2022

The trade deadline came and went, and while the Rays mostly made small bore moves — getting Jose Siri from the Astros, picking up David Peralta from the D-backs, and sending fan favorite Brett Phillips to Baltimore — there were several seismic shifts. Who were the biggest winners?

The trade of Brett Phillips has left more holes than you might think. The Rays are getting creative in how to fill the gap.

With Brett Phillips traded and Kevin Kiermaier sidelined with a hip injury, the Rays' in-game and postgame celebrations have become more of a group effort. #Rays #RaysUp https://t.co/y5TDJiT5Es — Sports by Tampa Bay Times (@TBTimes_Sports) August 6, 2022

We all know Brett wasn’t having the kind of year we all wanted from him. But he remains good people.

Brett Phillips’ bond with Chloe, a young girl battling cancer, did not end on that magical mid-game moment in April.



Brett stop by her school before he was traded to Baltimore. #RaysUp pic.twitter.com/Esbb4YTFPF — Kyle Burger (@kyle_burger) August 2, 2022

Kevin Kiermaier left a post-surgery update for the fans.

Quick post surgery update! Thank you @RaysBaseball fans and everyone else who has reached out wishin me the best! pic.twitter.com/pwM6lRsF1s — Kevin Kiermaier (@KKiermaier39) August 5, 2022

Will Tyler Glasnow be back this season? Maybe!

Just spoke with #Rays pitching coach Kyle Snyder, who’s about to watch Tyler Glasnow throw a bullpen session. He’s wowed by his rehab progress, 367 days after TJ surgery. Could we see Glas back for meaningful games in September? “The chance is not zero,” he said with a smile. — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) August 6, 2022

The most surprising thing here? Who knew TBex was a Twin?

The Twins just had a No. 1 overall pick (Tim Beckham) run for a No. 1 overall pick (Carlos Correa) to set up for a No. 2 overall pick (Byron Buxton) hitting. That's fun. — Mike Petriello (@mike_petriello) August 7, 2022

HaLOLs

THE ANGELS MAKE HISTORY



They tied the MLB record with 7 solo home runs in a single game!



… and lost 7-8. Old Tungsten Arm O’Doyle strikes again pic.twitter.com/ht9YwAYIUD — SB Nation (@SBNation) August 4, 2022

This is fun.

The original team (i.e. drafted by, signed by) of every teams' current top depth chart spot, per Fangraphs RosterResource (via Reddit, so if this is your work, please LMK) pic.twitter.com/WEKHdlf5HZ — Eephus Tosser (@EephusTosser) August 5, 2022

Legendary Dodger broadcaster Vin Scully passed away this week. He was 94.

We mourn the passing of legendary @Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully. He was 94. https://t.co/L0pIR7j5mg pic.twitter.com/hZBzW4Z1WH — MLB (@MLB) August 3, 2022

The Rays were on hand in Detroit to see the Tigers retire Lou Whitaker’s #1.

Today, Lou Whitaker will live among legends forever. pic.twitter.com/8ICjOqZNWE — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 6, 2022

It’s hard to know what was the worst idea in Philadelphia this weekend. Inviting Pete Rose back for the 1980 team celebration? Or putting a microphone in front of him on live TV.

Pete Rose discovering there's no 7 second delay...the hard way. pic.twitter.com/2fdRzt6w5k — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 7, 2022

This ball boy should be happy Max didn’t drill him.

The ball boy wanted some TV time



(via @BallySportsSO)pic.twitter.com/tDnrEafBmz — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 7, 2022

The Twins had a call overturned in their eventual loss to the Reds, and Rays legend Rocco Baldelli was not having it.

Gary Sánchez was called for blocking the plate after review and Rocco Baldelli was LIVID



This would hold up as the winning run pic.twitter.com/jeHoVuBkcT — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 7, 2022

A couple tough things about this play to me. 1) Gary is allowed to catch the ball. 2) Gary still needs to give Merrifield a lane, which he pretty clearly does. So, 3) what should the call be when the runner is given the lane but doesn’t take it? Because that is definitely what happened. Merrifield knew the throw beat him, but instead of trying to slide past and in all likelihood getting tagged out, he changed course and slid into Sanchez, hoping to force a call in his favor. Smart play! Also, kind of a douche play!

Rocco after the game.

Rocco Baldelli started by describing the overturned call as “chickenshit” and got even more heated from there.pic.twitter.com/wrY2Yt4wE1 — Aaron Gleeman (@AaronGleeman) August 7, 2022

Derek Dietrich among several minor leaguers suspended for PEDs.

Five minor league players suspended for PED use, including former big leaguer Derek Dietrich pic.twitter.com/mADemZgoIO — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 5, 2022

We are entering the Little League World Series portion of the program. Here’s Nick Pratto showing that some things never change.

On the left: Nick Pratto's walk-off to win the 2011 Little League World Series



On the right: Nick Pratto's first MLB walk-off last night



Baseball is cool (h/t @alec_lewis) pic.twitter.com/xM2XqHDyui — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 7, 2022

Palate cleanser! I’m not crying, you’re crying!

GOOSEBUMPS: This sweet boy dedicates his first home run to his grandpa.... this reaction and moment are simply precious. ❤️⚾️

( :carrierdamon)



pic.twitter.com/trnWzYQzSy — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) August 6, 2022

Go Rays!