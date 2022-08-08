 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: A Record Setting Week

Not any important records, but some fun ones!

By John Ford
Tampa Bay Rays v Detroit Tigers Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images

The Rays made it through the week still hanging on to the second Wild Card spot, thanks to a split against Toronto and taking three of four from Detroit. They also made up some ground on the suddenly scuffling Yankees, who have dropped five in a row and are now just (checks notes) 9.5 games ahead of the Jays and 11.5 ahead of the Rays? Okay that still sounds like a lot!

The Rays are off today before playing two in Milwaukee, then have another off day on Thursday before hosting a three game set against the resurgent Orioles.

Links!

It was an historic weekend for the Rays, and multiple obscure records fell.

On Friday, they walked a lot. In fact, they walked a lot over the entire weekend.

On Saturday, Yu Chang became just the second player this season to hit and surrender a homer in the same game. He also became the second players in Rays history to accomplish the feat.

On Sunday, they did something only one other team has done when they scored seven runs all with two outs in the ninth.

The trade deadline came and went, and while the Rays mostly made small bore moves — getting Jose Siri from the Astros, picking up David Peralta from the D-backs, and sending fan favorite Brett Phillips to Baltimore — there were several seismic shifts. Who were the biggest winners?

The trade of Brett Phillips has left more holes than you might think. The Rays are getting creative in how to fill the gap.

We all know Brett wasn’t having the kind of year we all wanted from him. But he remains good people.

Kevin Kiermaier left a post-surgery update for the fans.

Will Tyler Glasnow be back this season? Maybe!

The most surprising thing here? Who knew TBex was a Twin?

HaLOLs

This is fun.

Legendary Dodger broadcaster Vin Scully passed away this week. He was 94.

The Rays were on hand in Detroit to see the Tigers retire Lou Whitaker’s #1.

It’s hard to know what was the worst idea in Philadelphia this weekend. Inviting Pete Rose back for the 1980 team celebration? Or putting a microphone in front of him on live TV.

This ball boy should be happy Max didn’t drill him.

The Twins had a call overturned in their eventual loss to the Reds, and Rays legend Rocco Baldelli was not having it.

A couple tough things about this play to me. 1) Gary is allowed to catch the ball. 2) Gary still needs to give Merrifield a lane, which he pretty clearly does. So, 3) what should the call be when the runner is given the lane but doesn’t take it? Because that is definitely what happened. Merrifield knew the throw beat him, but instead of trying to slide past and in all likelihood getting tagged out, he changed course and slid into Sanchez, hoping to force a call in his favor. Smart play! Also, kind of a douche play!

Rocco after the game.

Derek Dietrich among several minor leaguers suspended for PEDs.

We are entering the Little League World Series portion of the program. Here’s Nick Pratto showing that some things never change.

Palate cleanser! I’m not crying, you’re crying!

Go Rays!

