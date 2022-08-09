Rays prospects and minor leagues: Affiliates continue playoff push

Kameron Misner had his best month of the season by far in July. His average, on-base percentage, and slugging were all by far season highs, but what might’ve been most encouraging was his strikeout rate. From April-June, it was 35.7%. Since the start of July, it’s 23.8%.

Triple-A Durham Bulls (57-48, 3rd out of 10)

Durham destroys Worcester

Witherspoon, Herget lead Bulls to win

Durham destroyed by Worcester

Durham falls to Worcester

Durham drops another

Bulls earn series split

Josh Lowe: 2-for-14, 1 R, 1 2B, 3 RBI, 2 BB, 6 K, 1-for-1 SB (.878)

Xavier Edwards: 0-for-19, 1 BB, 2 K, 1-for-1 SB (.687)

Jonathan Aranda: 2-for-19, 1 R, 1 RBI, 3 BB, 7 K (.912)

Rene Pinto: 2-for-5, 2 R, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 3 BB, 2 K (.866)

Miles Mastrobuoni: 6-for-22, 3 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 6 RBI, 1 BB, 3 K, 1-for-1 SB (.773)

Nick Anderson: 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

JT Chargois: 2 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

Taj Bradley: 5 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 6 K (5.25)

Tommy Romero: 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K (3.75)

Double-A Montgomery Biscuits (20-13, 2nd out of 4)

Jones leads Biscuits’ comeback win over Blue Wahoos

Doxakis, Montgomery rout Pensacola to open doubleheader

Biscuits drop second game

Montgomery holds off Pensacola in slugfest

Biscuits win in 10 after blowing lead

Simon, Montgomery rally for win

Greg Jones: 9-for-21, 5 R, 3 2B, 1 HR, 6 RBI, 1 BB, 6 K, 2-for-2 SB (.741)

Osleivis Basabe: 8-for-21, 3 R, 1 2B, 4 RBI, 4 BB, 5 K, 1-for-1 SB (.762)

Kameron Misner: 4-for-17, 2 R, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 4 BB, 4 K, 1-for-1 SB (.825)

Brett Wisely: 4-for-15, 9 R, 1 3B, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 7 BB, 4 K, 1-for-2 SB (.808)

Mason Montgomery: 5 2⁄ 3 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 6 K (2.89)

John Doxakis: 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K (5.66)

Jose Lopez: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K (3.46)

High-A Bowling Green Hot Rods (22-13, clinched playoff berth)

Hot Rods homer 3 times in win

Bowling Green drops back-and-forth game

Hernandez homer streak continues

Bowling Green rallies from early deficit

Wicklander, Hot Rods shut out Grasshoppers

Bowling Green drops finale despite Hernandez homer

Kyle Manzardo: 5-for-10, 5 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 6 BB, 1 K (1.072)

Mason Auer: 5-for-17, 4 R, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 4 K, 3-for-3 SB (.758)

Heriberto Hernandez: 8-for-19, 5 R, 1 2B, 4 HR, 12 RBI, 5 BB, 4 K (.850)

Alika Williams: 6-for-20, 5 R, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 4 BB, 4 K (.748)

Austin Vernon: 1 2⁄ 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K (6.00)

Anthony Molina: 5 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K (3.38)

Patrick Wicklander: 5 1⁄ 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K (6.42)

Low-A Charleston RiverDogs (22-13, 1st out of 6)

Charleston commits 8 errors, wins

RiverDogs crush Fireflies

Goss, Charleston shut out Columbia

Williams’ 10th-inning homer leads RiverDogs

Charleston falls to Columbia

McKay, Chirinos take rehab to Charleston

Carson Williams: 5-for-19, 6 R, 2 2B, 1 HR, 6 RBI, 4 BB, 10 K, 3-for-4 SB (.843)

Willy Vasquez: 5-for-18, 6 R, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 4 BB, 3 K, 2-for-4 SB (.691)

Ryan Spikes: 6-for-21, 4 R, 2 2B, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 2 BB, 4 K (.743)

Yonny Chirinos: 3 1⁄ 3 IP, 3 H, 5 R (4 ER), 2 BB, 4 K

Brendan McKay: 4 2⁄ 3 IP, 5 H, 4 R (2 ER), 4 BB, 3 K

Sandy Gaston: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K (4.59)

Florida Complex League Rays (30-9, 1st out of 6)

FCL Rays edge FCL Red Sox with Merino’s homers

FCL Rays finally lose a game

FCL Rays edged by FCL Orioles

FCL Rays rally with 7 unanswered runs

Francisco Mejia: 0-for-3, 1 R, 1 K

Carlos Colmenarez: 3-for-16, 3 R, 1 2B, 3 BB, 6 K, 1-for-1 SB (.778)

Junior Caminero: 1-for-12, 3 RBI, 2 BB, 3 K (.824)

Patrick Merino: 3-for-12, 4 R, 3 HR, 8 RBI, 3 BB, 3 K (.970)

Nick Bitsko: 3 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K (7.88)

Samuel Cruz: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K (3.12)

Yoniel Curet: 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 4 K (2.17)

Stats are from Baseball Reference.

This week’s games

Durham

Tuesday, Aug. 9 vs. Jacksonville 6:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Wednesday, Aug. 10 vs. Jacksonville 6:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Thursday, Aug. 11 vs. Jacksonville 6:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Friday, Aug. 12 vs. Jacksonville 6:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Saturday, Aug. 13 vs. Jacksonville 6:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Sunday, Aug. 14 vs. Jacksonville 6:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Montgomery

Tuesday, Aug. 9 @ Chattanooga 7:15 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Wednesday, Aug. 10 @ Chattanooga 7:15 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Thursday, Aug. 11 @ Chattanooga 7:15 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Friday, Aug. 12 @ Chattanooga 7:15 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Saturday, Aug. 13 @ Chattanooga 7:15 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Sunday, Aug. 14 @ Chattanooga 2:15 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Bowling Green

Tuesday, Aug. 9 @ Winston-Salem 7 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Wednesday, Aug. 10 @ Winston-Salem 7 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Thursday, Aug. 11 @ Winston-Salem 7 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Friday, Aug. 12 @ Winston-Salem 7 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Saturday, Aug. 13 @ Winston-Salem 6 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Sunday, Aug. 14 @ Winston-Salem 1 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Charleston

Tuesday, Aug. 9 vs. Lynchburg 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Wednesday, Aug. 10 vs. Lynchburg 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Thursday, Aug. 11 vs. Lynchburg 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Friday, Aug. 12 vs. Lynchburg 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Saturday, Aug. 13 vs. Lynchburg 6:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Sunday, Aug. 14 vs. Lynchburg 5:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Florida Complex League Rays

Tuesday, Aug. 9 vs. FCL Twins 12 p.m. ET

Thursday, Aug. 11 @ FCL Twins 12 p.m. ET

Friday, Aug. 12 vs. FCL Braves 10 a.m. ET DOUBLEHEADER

Saturday, Aug. 13 @ FCL Braves 10 a.m. ET

Monday, Aug. 15 @ FCL Pirates 12 p.m. ET

Scouting the opposition

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami)

59-46 (1st out of 10)

Offense: 535 R (8th out of 20) .768 OPS (5th out of 20)

Pitching: 4.08 ERA (4th out of 20) 1.28 WHIP (3rd out of 20)

Top-30 prospects: RHP Bryan Hoeing (13), OF Jerar Encarnacion (15), C Payton Henry (25)

Chattanooga Lookouts (Cincinnati)

12-21 (4th out of 4)

Offense: 527 R (4th out of 8) .759 OPS (4th out of 8)

Pitching: 5.08 ERA (7th out of 8) 1.57 WHIP (7th out of 8)

Top-30 prospects: SS Elly De La Cruz (1), SS Matt McLain (4), LHP Andrew Abbott (9), RHP Connor Phillips (12), RHP Carson Spiers (13), OF Allan Cerda (18), C Daniel Vellojin (21), OF Mike Siani (30)

Winston-Salem Dash (White Sox)

16-20 (4th out of 6)

Offense: 499 R (7th out of 12) .741 OPS (7th out of 12)

Pitching: 4.65 ERA (8th out of 12) 1.46 WHIP (9th out of 12)

Top-30 prospects: SS Colson Montgomery (1), 3B Bryan Ramos (2), RHP Norge Vera (5), RHP Cristian Mena (14), RHP Andrew Dalquist (19), C Adam Hackenberg (24), OF Luis Mieses (25)

Lynchburg Hillcats (Cleveland)

15-21 (clinched playoff berth)

Offense: 500 R (6th out of 12) .686 OPS (8th out of 12)

Pitching: 4.27 ERA (5th out of 12) 1.37 WHIP (7th out of 12)

Top-30 prospects: SS Carson Tucker (26)