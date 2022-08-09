Rays 3, Brewers 5: Four hits won't get it done

The Rays entered play on Tuesday night on the heels of a series win in Detroit having won three of four against the Tigers. Next up were the Milwaukee Brewers for a two game set.

Jimmy Yacabonis got the “open” for the Rays opposite Milwaukee starter Freddy Peralta.

The starting lineup for the Rays was:

An hour away from baseball in MKE pic.twitter.com/mqrGutKLLt — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) August 9, 2022

Yacabonis surrendered one unearned run in the first allowing one hit and walking a batter. Ryan Yarborough followed and tossed 3.1 shaky innings during which he allowed three runs on four hits. He also hit two batters and struck out five.

With two runners on in the bottom of the 5th, Ryan Thompson entered and attempted to get Yarbs off the hook but failed to do so allowing a run scoring single to Andrew McCutchen and a two run double to Kolten Wong.

The three run fifth inning would seal the deal for the Brew Crew as the Rays offense struggled to get anything going all night. Rays hitters were sat down in order six of the nine times they came up to the plate. They tallied only four hits.

David Peralta tried to get the offense off to a good start and began the second inning with a blast... that was robbed center fielder Tyrone Taylor.

But, in the third inning Yandy Diaz would make sure that Taylor could not commit highway robbery twice in the same game, sending a ball well over the centerfield wall. At the time, the two run blast tied the game.

There's no way anybody's bringin' that one back pic.twitter.com/aInlfsp42Z — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) August 10, 2022

The only other run the Rays would score came in the seventh inning as Siri laced an RBI double to score Peralta.

Beeks and Armstrong combined for three scoreless innings, tallying six strikeouts.

Kevin Cash put it bluntly talking to reporters after the game saying, “We just didn’t play a very good game.”

That pretty much sums it up, but the bottom line for the Rays in game one of this series was the offense or lack thereof. The loss drops the Rays record to 58-51. Furthermore, they are now just 25-30 away from Tropicana Field this season. Nonetheless, the Rays will try to play better game tomorrow and salvage a split.