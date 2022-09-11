Filed under: Game Threads GDT: A jam-packed sports day! Go Turf Bucs! Go Grass Rays! By Brett Phillips Sep 11, 2022, 1:00pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: GDT: A jam-packed sports day! Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Dave Nelson-USA TODAY Sports Go Rays! More From DRaysBay It’s Another Hard Knock Loss: Rays 4, Yankees 10 Single All the Way: Rays 3, Yankees 10 GDT: Hey it’s Kluber again Daddy Drew Dominates New York in Rays’ Win - Rays: 4, Yankees: 2 GDT: Well, it’s time! Rays at Yankees Series Preview: Playoff Preview? Loading comments...
Loading comments...