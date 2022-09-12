Tampa Bay Rays News & Links: 8 games in 7 days

The week started out so promising. But after sweeping the Red Sox and winning the first game in New York, the Rays were non competitive in the next two. Dropping the Yankee series likely means the end of the division title hopes. Rays are still looking great for a Wild Card slot as they head to Toronto for five (5!) before closing out the week with three against the Rangers.

Some moves before the Toronto series.

Also #Rays will have 3 new pitchers active in Toronto today, with Criswell, Guerra and Herget replacing Raley (unvaccinated) and Patino and Faucher (sent down). https://t.co/G6tUAyNkaD — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) September 12, 2022

A reminder that while the division doesn’t look great right now, you count the Rays out at your peril.

As has been the case for the past four years, count the Rays out at your own peril.@NickSelbe on how Tampa Bay resurrected its season ⬇️ https://t.co/EoR8Gmj8a3 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 6, 2022

The newest Rasmussen.

A look at the newest member of family for #Rays Stevie and Drew Rasmussen ( IG): pic.twitter.com/iseZsLxMkg — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) September 8, 2022

MLB Pipeline Pitching Lab on Rays prospect Taj Bradley.

With four distinctive pitches, top #Rays prospect Taj Bradley has become one of the most consistently dominant hurlers in the Minors.



Take a closer look at each offering in our Pitching Lab: https://t.co/AA42XLpIqp pic.twitter.com/SY1E994j0Q — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) September 8, 2022

Taylor Walls notes.

After each game, #Rays INF Taylor Walls opens a notebook, grabs a pen and answers 3 questions about his play. The benefit of journaling has been a clear mind and increased confidence, and it’s shown in his performance. https://t.co/sEOkfHP44w — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) September 7, 2022

Brendan McKay is getting TJS.

Edwin Jackson officially retires.

Edwin Jackson has announced his retirement from baseball, via his Instagram.



Jackson played for 14 different MLB teams, which is the all-time record. pic.twitter.com/lbCGKivMxT — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 10, 2022

Look, I love Joe Maddon. But I grew up a Phillies fan. And maybe somebody should have poked his head into Gene Mauch’s office in 1964 and told him a two man rotation for September was not ideal.

“Back in the day, these guys would never walk into Gene Mauch’s office, or into Billy Martin’s office...and try to tell you how to utilize your players."



-Joe Maddon on Starkville



You can listen to the whole podcast - or you can read the highlights.https://t.co/rGRqkPA5pr — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) September 6, 2022

This Mariners/Braves game was nuts.

Ch-ch-ch-changes.

FAQ in here on the rule changes for 2023

A 15-second pitch clock? The end of the shift? What you need to know about MLB's 2023 rule changes https://t.co/kcjEHwUn65 — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) September 9, 2022

Albert Pujols hit number 697 to move into sole possession of fourth place on the all time home run list.

PUJOLS IS IN SOLE POSSESION OF 4TH ALL-TIME! pic.twitter.com/UMj2W6wjRp — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 11, 2022

Two Dominican teens sue the Angels.

Two teenagers are suing the Los Angeles Angels in the Dominican Republic, alleging that the team reneged on verbal agreements to sign them. Because of Dominican law, they could win -- and fundamentally change baseball.



The exclusive story, free at ESPN: https://t.co/ywOvJPGfhZ — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) September 8, 2022

Minor leaguers will be joining the MLBPA.

The MLBPA has majority support for a minor league union, officials tell @EvanDrellich.



The MLBPA has asked MLB to formally recognize the MLBPA as the minor leaguers’ collective bargaining representatives.https://t.co/AFnJJHXobx — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) September 6, 2022

Some sad news from former Rays beat writer with the Athletic.

After six years of battling, my niece passed away this morning. She showed everyone around her what real strength looked like. Life owed her so much more. Being her godfather will always be the biggest honor of my life. We’ll miss her so much.



Danna Isabella Flores. Forever. pic.twitter.com/nIlzPKJRCO — Juan Toribio (@juanctoribio) September 10, 2022

Marco Rubio picks a fight with the Rays.

.@MarcoRubio warns @RaysBaseball that its donation went to a health care center that's offering 'harmful' gender-transition hormones for minors; @MetroInclusive says it doesn't provide puberty blockers to anyone.



Reporting by @AnneBocahttps://t.co/JZ8sS0QNVx#FlaPol — Florida Politics (@Fla_Pol) September 11, 2022

Pretty as a Trea Turner slide.

Arguably the most beautiful jump in cat history.pic.twitter.com/chGiB8Y1uu — translated cats (@TranslatedCats) September 9, 2022

Man’s best friend.

In 1400 the dog of a murdered man dueled a man it “accused” of being the murderer. pic.twitter.com/d1dvHLSBlF — Riley Stearns (@RileyStearns) September 7, 2022

I did not know how much I needed this.

SNOOP DOGG narrating ‘Planet Earth’ is just the best. pic.twitter.com/f7vkCAQQhA — Michael Warburton (@MichaelWarbur17) September 10, 2022

