 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tampa Bay Rays News & Links: 8 games in 7 days

With five games in Toronto against the Jays, this could be a pivotal week.

By John Ford
/ new
Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees Photo by Michael Urakami/Getty Images

The week started out so promising. But after sweeping the Red Sox and winning the first game in New York, the Rays were non competitive in the next two. Dropping the Yankee series likely means the end of the division title hopes. Rays are still looking great for a Wild Card slot as they head to Toronto for five (5!) before closing out the week with three against the Rangers.

Links!

Some moves before the Toronto series.

A reminder that while the division doesn’t look great right now, you count the Rays out at your peril.

The newest Rasmussen.

MLB Pipeline Pitching Lab on Rays prospect Taj Bradley.

Taylor Walls notes.

Brendan McKay is getting TJS.

Edwin Jackson officially retires.

Look, I love Joe Maddon. But I grew up a Phillies fan. And maybe somebody should have poked his head into Gene Mauch’s office in 1964 and told him a two man rotation for September was not ideal.

This Mariners/Braves game was nuts.

Ch-ch-ch-changes.

Albert Pujols hit number 697 to move into sole possession of fourth place on the all time home run list.

Two Dominican teens sue the Angels.

Minor leaguers will be joining the MLBPA.

Some sad news from former Rays beat writer with the Athletic.

Marco Rubio picks a fight with the Rays.

Palate cleanser!

Pretty as a Trea Turner slide.

Man’s best friend.

I did not know how much I needed this.

Go Rays!

More From DRaysBay

Loading comments...