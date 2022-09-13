Rays prospects and minor leagues: Bowling Green, Charleston begin title defenses

There’s still quite a bit of season left, but Durham has a great chance to join the other affiliates in the playoffs. Only one team from each division makes the championship, and the Bulls are up by 1.5 games with 15 to play.

Triple-A Durham Bulls (75-60, 1st out of 10)

Durham opens series with 10-inning win

Franco’s 3 hits, Glasnow’s debut not enough

Bulls drop another to RailRiders

Hudson’s walk-off homer lifts Durham

Bulls lose despite Bradley’s 6 scoreless innings

Durham crushed in series finale

Wander Franco: 4-for-7, 2 R, 1 2B

Xavier Edwards: 2-for-24, 2 R, 2 2B, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 12 K, 1-for-1 SB (.700)

Rene Pinto: 3-for-12, 2 R, 2 2B, 3 K (.823)

Miles Mastrobuoni: 5-for-12, 2 R, 1 3B, 2 RBI, 3 BB, 1 K (.839)

Alika Williams: 3-for-11, 1 R, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 3 BB, 2 K (.569)

Nick Anderson: 2 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Tyler Glasnow: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K

Taj Bradley: 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 K (3.86)

Double-A Montgomery Biscuits (39-24, clinched playoff berth)

Montgomery drops series opener

Biscuits edge Trash Pandas

Montgomery piles up runs in rain-shortened win

Biscuits’ rally not enough

Montgomery tops Rocket City

Montgomery, Biscuits shut out Trash Pandas

Kyle Manzardo: 5-for-18, 4 R, 2 2B, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 3 BB, 4 K (1.060)

Osleivis Basabe: 2-for-11, 1 R, 1 2B, 1 BB (.894)

Brett Wisely: 7-for-24, 4 R, 1 2B, 2 HR, 7 RBI, 3 BB, 4 K, 0-for-1 SB (.836)

Mason Montgomery: 9 IP, 7 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 11 K (2.79)

Carlos Garcia: 3 1⁄ 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K (4.45)

Justin Sterner: 3 2⁄ 3 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 K (2.56)

High-A Bowling Green Hot Rods (78-52)

Bowling Green’s 9th-inning rally falls short

Hernandez breaks Hot Rods’ home-run record

Molina throws 5 1-hit innings

Wiles throws 5 no-hit innings

Hot Rods rally to beat Grasshoppers

Mason Auer: 4-for-16, 3 R, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 1 BB, 4 K, 1-for-2 SB (.862)

Heriberto Hernandez: 4-for-15, 3 R, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 6 BB, 3 K, 1-for-1 SB (.867)

Matthew Dyer: 5-for-15, 1 R, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 3 BB, 4 K (.656)

Anthony Molina: 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K (2.94)

Nathan Wiles: 5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K (4.38)

Logan Workman: 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K (3.49)

Low-A Charleston RiverDogs (88-44)

Charleston crushes Columbia

RiverDogs’ 3 11th-inning home runs win game

Jimenez sharp in 3 no-hit innings

Pie homers in 2nd straight game

Jones’ 10th-inning homer lifts Charleston

Wilcox throws 3 perfect innings

Carson Williams: 6-for-22, 6 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 2 BB, 5 K (.818)

Willy Vasquez: 2-for-16, 1 R, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 3 BB, 2 K, 1-for-1 SB (.723)

Brock Jones: 8-for-20, 6 R, 1 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 5 BB, 7 K, 3-for-6 SB (1.073)

Junior Caminero: 6-for-22, 6 R, 1 2B, 2 HR, 7 RBI, 2 BB, 4 K, 1-for-1 SB (.864)

Ryan Spikes: 4-for-21, 4 R, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 5 K (.696)

Cole Wilcox: 6 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 7 K (2.45)

Sandy Gaston: 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 7 K (4.61)

JJ Goss: 4 1⁄ 3 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 K (4.00)

Stats are from Baseball Reference.

This week’s games

Durham

Tuesday, Sept. 13 @ Gwinnett 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Wednesday, Sept. 14 @ Gwinnett 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Thursday, Sept. 15 @ Gwinnett 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Friday, Sept. 16 @ Gwinnett 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Saturday, Sept. 17 @ Gwinnett 6:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Sunday, Sept. 18 @ Gwinnett 1:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Montgomery

Tuesday, Sept. 13 @ Mississippi 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Wednesday, Sept. 14 @ Mississippi 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Thursday, Sept. 15 @ Mississippi 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Friday, Sept. 16 @ Mississippi 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Saturday, Sept. 17 @ Mississippi 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Sunday, Sept. 18 @ Mississippi 3:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Bowling Green

Tuesday, Sept. 13 @ Rome (MiLB.TV)

Thursday, Sept. 15 vs. Rome (MiLB.TV)

Friday, Sept. 16 vs. Rome (if necessary) (MiLB.TV)

Sunday, Sept. 18 vs. North Division champion (if first series won)

Charleston

Tuesday, Sept. 13 vs. Myrtle Beach (MiLB.TV)

Thursday, Sept. 15 @ Myrtle Beach (MiLB.TV)

Friday, Sept. 16 @ Myrtle Beach (if necessary) (MiLB.TV)

Sunday, Sept. 18 vs. North Division champion (if first series won)

Scouting the opposition

Gwinnett Stripers (Atlanta)

63-70 (eliminated)

Offense: 572 R (20th out of 20) .696 OPS (20th out of 20)

Pitching: 4.34 ERA (5th out of 20) 1.30 WHIP (3rd out of 20)

Top-30 prospects: LHP Jared Shuster (2), LHP Kyle Muller (3), RHP Bryce Elder (5), RHP Freddy Tarnok (8), RHP Darius Vines (10), RHP Victor Vodnik (20)

Mississippi Braves

30-31 (eliminated)

Offense: 607 R (7th out of 8) .724 OPS (7th out of 8)

Pitching: 4.35 ERA (2nd out of 8) 1.37 WHIP (4th out of 8)

Top-30 prospects: 3B Justyn-Henry Malloy (15), RHP Alan Rangel (22)

Rome Braves

74-54

Offense: 675 R (4th out of 12) .750 OPS (4th out of 12)

Pitching: 3.97 ERA (5th out of 12) 1.35 WHIP (7th out of 12)

Top-30 prospects: RHP Royber Salinas (9), OF Brandol Mezquita (18), SS Geraldo Quintero (23), SS Cal Conley (25)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Cubs)

78-53

Offense: 746 R (3rd out of 12) .736 OPS (4th out of 12)

Pitching: 3.93 ERA (3rd out of 12) 1.37 WHIP (5th out of 12)

Top-30 prospects: OF Kevin Alcantara (5), 3B James Triantos (16), C Moises Ballesteros (18)