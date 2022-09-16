Historic Lineup crushes in Rays’ win - Rays: 11, Blue Jays: 0

Rays look to salvage this five game series on Roberto Clemente day against Kevin Gausman and the Blue Jays. Oh and Shane McClanahan returned!

Here’s how the Rays’ all Latino players lined up, a first in MLB history:

¡Puros latinos en la alineación!



Los Rays llenan los libros de historia y brindan orgullo a toda Latinoamérica. pic.twitter.com/ln8FhDF8tn — LasMayores (@LasMayores) September 15, 2022

Let’s end the series with a W!



See you there: https://t.co/dkfNdbr8XN pic.twitter.com/2yv7JIHibH — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 15, 2022

Sugar Shane's Return

Shane got into a bit of trouble in the bottom of the 1st inning, but still had his old stuff, hitting 100 MPH on a strikeout to Matt Chapman.

2nd Inning

Rays scored first on a Rene Pinto single.

After a Jose Siri pop out, Yandy Diaz took a hanging splitter to deep LF for a no doubt 3-run HR.

When Yandy knows, he knows pic.twitter.com/OmJ0n1ngdN — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) September 15, 2022

Yandy Diaz, hits a 3 run HR, graces my iPhone camera with this gem of a shot.



I don’t know how to make GIFs but I feel as if this needs to be one.. pic.twitter.com/gLgO1GLwUH — Tricia Whitaker (@TriciaWhitaker) September 15, 2022

102.3 MPH Exit Velocity for a 382 ft HR. Rays lead 4-0 after 2 innings.

Both Shane and Kevin Gausman settled in for the next few innings, with Shane McClanahan returning to his dominant self, going 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 BB, & 5 Ks on 69 (nice) pitches.

6th Inning

JT Chargois took over for Shane, and got two outs, but also gave up a double to red-hot Bichette and a single to Matt Chapman. Toronto pinch hit Cavan Biggio, and Rays’ Kevin Cash responded with going to Jason Adam, who struck out Biggio to end the threat.

7th Inning

Issac Parades lead off the 7th inning with a solo HR, his 19th of the year.

Buh-bye baseball



Isaac pops no. 19 of the year pic.twitter.com/PFu4MqMFm0 — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) September 15, 2022

5-0 Rays

Jason Adam came out again for the bottom of the 7th inning and took care of business, working around a 1 out single by Gabriel Moreno to keep Toronto scoreless

8th inning

Javy Guerra replaced Jason Adam and struck out Vlad Jr. while getting Bo Bichette and Matt Chapman to fly out. Impressive outing!

9th Inning

Rays really went to town in the 9th, facing ex-Ray Trevor Richards. David Peralta walked to open the inning, then scored on a Issac Parades single after advancing to 2nd on a Rogers wild pitch.

Jose Siri and Rene Pinto were the next to batters to get on base, and after a sac fly by Yandy Diaz to move Pinto to 3rd base, Randy Arozarena singled to bring home Pinto.

Wander Franco also hit a single to bring home Jose Siri from 2nd and move Randy to 3rd base.

8-0 Rays, and that would knock out Trevor Richards. Blue Jays’ go to David Phelps to face Taylor Walls. Walls worked a walk and loaded the bases for Manuel Margot.

Bases clearing double to add Insurance on the Insurance runs. 11-0 Rays.

Thought we would see a Christian Beathancourt appearance, but we got a Kevin Herget instead, who sat down the Toronto side 1-2-3. Rays win 11-0!

Rays look to keep the winning streak going, heading home for a 3 game series against the Texas Rangers. Corey Kluber takes the mound against Martin Perez. Game time is today at 7:10 PM