Rays prospects and minor leagues: Bowling Green, Charleston on verge of repeats

A day early this week since I won’t be able to work on it Monday night, so some stats are a bit limited. It’s extremely difficult to find postseason pitching stats for the lower levels, so they’re just not there at all.

Triple-A Durham Bulls (75-60, 1st out of 10)

Glasnow continues rehab assignment

Durham falls to Gwinnett

McGee throws 4 scoreless innings in Bulls win

Raley homers off Soroka twice

Durham rallies to beat Gwinnett

Bulls win series behind Glasnow’s 2 perfect innings

Xavier Edwards: 2-for-15, 1 R, 1 2B, 2 BB, 3 K, 1-for-1 SB (.688)

Miles Mastrobuoni: 5-for-22, 4 R, 3 2B, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 6 K, 1-for-1 SB (.831)

Brett Wisely: 4-for-17, 1 R, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 5 K, 1-for-1 SB (.564)

Tyler Glasnow: 1 1⁄ 3 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

Taj Bradley: 6 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 6 K (3.94)

Trevor Brigden: 4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 9 K (0.00)

Double-A Montgomery Biscuits (39-24, clinched playoff berth)

Doxakis throws 5 scoreless innings in shutout

Montgomery falls to Mississippi

Biscuits drop another

Montgomery shuts down Mississippi in bullpen game

Montgomery, Montgomery shut out Mississippi

Biscuits’ rally falls short

Kyle Manzardo: 4-for-15, 1 R, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 3 K, 1-for-1 SB (.991)

Osleivis Basabe: 1-for-12, 1 BB, 1 K (.860)

Kameron Misner: 6-for-15, 2 R, 1 2B, 3 BB, 7 K, 5-for-5 SB (.823)

Alika Williams: 5-for-18, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 7 K, 1-for-1 SB (.683)

Mason Montgomery: 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K (2.48)

John Doxakis: 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 K (5.31)

Josh Roberson: 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K (7.26)

High-A Bowling Green Hot Rods (78-52)

Hot Rods waste Workman’s 5 hitless innings

Bowling Green crushes Rome with early homers

Paulson’s grand slam, Lopez’s homers send Hot Rods back to championship

Bowling Green one game away from repeat

Mason Auer: 3-for-14, 1 R, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 5 K, 1-for-2 SB (.862)

Heriberto Hernandez: 2-for-8, 4 R, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 6 BB, 4 K, 1-for-1 SB (.867)

Johan Lopez: 7-for-12, 2 R, 1 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 2 K (.712)

Low-A Charleston RiverDogs (88-44)

Goss sharp in series-opening win

RiverDogs return to championship

Young infielders slug Charleston to win

Carson Williams: 1-for-8, 2 R, 1 2B, 1 BB, 5 K (.818)

Willy Vasquez: 5-for-8, 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K (.723)

Brock Jones: 1-for-8, 2 R, 1 BB, 4 K (1.073)

Junior Caminero: 6-for-9, 1 R, 1 2B, 3 RBI (.864)

Ryan Spikes: 4-for-9, 3 R, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 3 K (.696)

Stats are from Baseball Reference.

This week’s games

Durham

Tuesday, Sept. 20 vs. Norfolk 6:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Wednesday, Sept. 21 vs. Norfolk 6:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Thursday, Sept. 22 vs. Norfolk 6:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Friday, Sept. 23 vs. Norfolk 6:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Saturday, Sept. 24 vs. Norfolk 6:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Sunday, Sept. 25 vs. Norfolk 6:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Monday, Sept. 26 @ Charlotte 6:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Montgomery

Tuesday, Sept. 20 vs. Pensacola 7:35 p.m. ET

Thursday, Sept. 22 @ Pensacola 7 p.m. ET

Friday, Sept. 23 @ Pensacola 7 p.m. ET (if necessary)

Sunday, Sept. 25 vs. North Division champion (if first series won)

Bowling Green

Tuesday, Sept. 20 @ Aberdeen 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Wednesday, Sept. 21 @ Aberdeen 7:05 p.m. ET (if necessary) (MiLB.TV)

Charleston

Tuesday, Sept. 20 @ Lynchburg 6:30 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Wednesday, Sept. 21 @ Lynchburg 6:30 p.m. ET (if necessary) (MiLB.TV)