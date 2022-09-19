Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: A Winning Season

The week did not start great, as the Rays dropped four of five in Toronto. They rebounded to take two of three from Texas. The Rays hold the second wild card spot, half a game behind Toronto and a game and a half up on Seattle.

The final home stand of the season continues tonight with the first of three against the Astros, followed by four against the Blue Jays starting on Thursday.

Links!

Health update from Dave Wills, who had a medical issue in Toronto.

Just a little update… thanks for all the well wishes. pic.twitter.com/1WDghqrjv8 — Dave Wills (@davewills34) September 18, 2022

Joey Johnston on Christian Bethancourt and Jose Siri.

Christian Bethancourt and Jose Siri weren’t on anyone’s radar when the season began, but they have emerged as key figures in the Rays' playoff push. #Rays #RaysUp https://t.co/HfWwofVcxb — Sports by Tampa Bay Times (@TBTimes_Sports) September 18, 2022

The newest Ray showing off.

Bligh Madris 3 run pic.twitter.com/wtWm4ALxEe — Tampa Bay Rays Minor League Updates (@raysfarmreport) September 18, 2022

Nick Anderson calls it a season.

“Nick was an impact reliever on consecutive postseason clubs for us, as critical to our success as anybody,” #Rays Neander said. “He’s worked tirelessly to regain that form, and we fully support this as the best next step towards that goal.” https://t.co/8chpKiB77k — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) September 19, 2022

Tyler Glasnow’s rehab is going well.

Okay, this was just unfair



Here are all 4 of Tyler Glasnow's strikeouts from his perfect 2 innings of work this afternoon



cc @PitchingNinja pic.twitter.com/9jzaXO0MRU — Durham Bulls (@DurhamBulls) September 18, 2022

Arizona Fall League rosters have been announced. The Rays are sending OF Mason Auer, RHP Sandy Gaston, LHP Alex Ayala Jr., C Blake Hunt, RHP Antonio Menendez, INF Tanner Murray, and RHP Evan Reifert.

Arizona Fall League rosters are out!



16 Top 100 prospects will be in the desert, including 4 of the top 20.



Here's our team-by-team look: https://t.co/QoXOlD0Ze0 pic.twitter.com/hrXvkNz0nb — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) September 16, 2022

Derek Jeter’s mansion is coming down.

This story has everything: Derek Jeter; Tom Brady; some crypto guy; tearing down a $22 million mansion to build something bigger; and probably within ten years seeking FEMA funds because your waterfront mansion was destroyed by storm surge. https://t.co/g2kJTy1Ky5 — Moms for letting teachers do their damned jobs (@HerrLizzie) September 15, 2022

A good thread from Mike Petriello on what the new anti-shift rule means.

I thought this might be an interesting way to visualize the new positioning rules. (Fixed an earlier error about outfielders.)



This is it. This is all that matters. Setting aside P/C, you just have to have at least 4 infielders, and 2 on either side.



So ... pic.twitter.com/rzGBzfp1by — Mike Petriello (@mike_petriello) September 10, 2022

David Price makes it official: he’s retiring.

David Price To Retire After 2022 Season https://t.co/N5b3xtkVMM pic.twitter.com/QmtYLLrCEL — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) September 18, 2022

Oh! You didn’t notice the source on that was Bob Nightengale? Silly you.

David Price said he hasn’t finalized any decision on retirement after this year. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) September 18, 2022

Boyhood friends Jonathan Aranda and Alejandro Kirk met in the big leagues for the first time.

20+ years of friendship and they finally faced off in the Major Leagues. This story from @jarandav98 and @alejandro_kirk is awesome. pic.twitter.com/fqQhgBbCfy — MLB (@MLB) September 13, 2022

Ben Clemens with a love letter to Randy Arozarena.

Randy Arozarena, Chaos Incarnate https://t.co/uYMJ5KQu2B — FanGraphs Baseball (@fangraphs) September 14, 2022

Sticky Stuff 2: Tacky Boogaloo.

Across MLB, spin rates are back up near their peak.



"Of course it is," said one hitter. "The umpire checks are almost useless."



Is sticky stuff here to stay?https://t.co/fuQpaofR6O — The Athletic MLB (@TheAthleticMLB) September 14, 2022

The Rays made history on Roberto Clemente Day.

A look at history.



All 9 Latino players in the starting line up posing for a pic after the game.



The first time in Major League Baseball history all 9 hitters in starting line up were Latinos.



And on Roberto Clemente day at that. So cool. So inspiring. pic.twitter.com/Zy9GD9wwjv — Tricia Whitaker (@TriciaWhitaker) September 15, 2022

Is it tanking if you still make the playoffs?

Welcome to the first big quandary posed by the new MLB playoff format: Should the AL wild card contenders *want* the "worst" seed? https://t.co/KeIvmx4BkR — Zach Crizer (@zcrizer) September 15, 2022

The World Baseball Classic Qualifiers are underway.

Joey Votto for Commissioner. Not of baseball. Commissioner of the World.

Some players hate the new rule changes coming to baseball. Joey Votto isn't one of them.



The Reds star appeared on the latest Starkville pod to discuss his love for the new rules with @jaysonst and @dougglanville:https://t.co/stLmGvdbcJ pic.twitter.com/1CBiOuaeTz — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) September 13, 2022

Zach Plesac was fired by his agent.

CAA has terminated its relationship with Guardians pitcher Zach Plesac. That’s a rarity for any agency. Plesac injured himself in successive seasons by aggressively taking off his shirt and punching the mound. In 2020 he was sent home for violating Covid protocols. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) September 14, 2022

I’m not sure what “aggressively taking off (your) shirt” looks like, but this is what punching the mound looks like.

So this happened

Uh. Wut?

The #CPBL grounds crew now have a new flamethrower either to dry out the field or killing shape-shifting extraterrestrial organism. pic.twitter.com/H9bpox7F3R — CPBL STATS - ♥️ #95, Mina, LIKE (@GOCPBL) September 14, 2022

Can’t a guy sneak a snack at the office without people giving him the third degree?

Everyone was watching Eduardo Escobar dash home in the 3rd, but did you notice Ke'Bryan Hayes eating sunflower seeds during the play?@Todd_Zeile on Mets Post Game: pic.twitter.com/Ca6v75UPau — SNY (@SNYtv) September 17, 2022

Ouch!

Palate Cleanser!

This is the best dad joke you’re gonna see this year.

SCENE: A baseball labor court case.



LAWYER: "Your honor, I'd like to explain the concept of designation for assignment to the jury"



JUDGE: "I'm sure the Jeurys Familia" — Steely Dan Jones (@TheMikeHeld) September 14, 2022

It’s a train!

Future Savannah Banana legend.

Oh my heart.

Every time you watch, focus on a different one among the 8 children. Hilarious pic.twitter.com/L8P2YsjApP — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) September 12, 2022

Go Rays!