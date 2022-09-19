 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: A Winning Season

Rays lock up a winning season, look to lock down the playoffs

By John Ford
Texas Rangers v Tampa Bay Rays Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The week did not start great, as the Rays dropped four of five in Toronto. They rebounded to take two of three from Texas. The Rays hold the second wild card spot, half a game behind Toronto and a game and a half up on Seattle.

The final home stand of the season continues tonight with the first of three against the Astros, followed by four against the Blue Jays starting on Thursday.

Links!

Health update from Dave Wills, who had a medical issue in Toronto.

Joey Johnston on Christian Bethancourt and Jose Siri.

The newest Ray showing off.

Nick Anderson calls it a season.

Tyler Glasnow’s rehab is going well.

Arizona Fall League rosters have been announced. The Rays are sending OF Mason Auer, RHP Sandy Gaston, LHP Alex Ayala Jr., C Blake Hunt, RHP Antonio Menendez, INF Tanner Murray, and RHP Evan Reifert.

Derek Jeter’s mansion is coming down.

A good thread from Mike Petriello on what the new anti-shift rule means.

David Price makes it official: he’s retiring.

Oh! You didn’t notice the source on that was Bob Nightengale? Silly you.

Boyhood friends Jonathan Aranda and Alejandro Kirk met in the big leagues for the first time.

Ben Clemens with a love letter to Randy Arozarena.

Sticky Stuff 2: Tacky Boogaloo.

The Rays made history on Roberto Clemente Day.

Is it tanking if you still make the playoffs?

The World Baseball Classic Qualifiers are underway.

Joey Votto for Commissioner. Not of baseball. Commissioner of the World.

Zach Plesac was fired by his agent.

I’m not sure what “aggressively taking off (your) shirt” looks like, but this is what punching the mound looks like.

So this happened

Uh. Wut?

Can’t a guy sneak a snack at the office without people giving him the third degree?

Ouch!

Palate Cleanser!

This is the best dad joke you’re gonna see this year.

It’s a train!

Future Savannah Banana legend.

Oh my heart.

Go Rays!

