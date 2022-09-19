Rays Your Voice: Picking a Postseason Lineup with Ben Whitelaw

Ben Whitelaw of RBLR Sports joins the show this week to discuss all the latest news in Rays Baseball. Brandon Lowe is back on the IL with a back injury, while Wander Franco and Shane McClanahan have rejoined the active roster. Who has a chance of getting healthy before the end of the regular season, and how will that impact the postseason roster?

We also take a look at the three most likely opponents for the Rays in the first round of the postseason: Toronto, Seattle, and Cleveland. We break down each team and their strength and weaknesses.

To end the show, Ben and I ‘Rays’ our voices on how we would craft the Rays lineup for a postseason game. While I have full trust in Kevin Cash and any lineup decision he makes, Ben and I have some opinions of our own on who should start, and how bench players can be utilized in October.

