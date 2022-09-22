Rays announce 2022 Minor League award winners

via team press release: The Tampa Bay Rays have announced the winners of their 2022 Minor League awards:

1B Kyle Manzardo, Bowling Green/Montgomery – Batting .327/.426/.617 (106-for-324) with 26 2B, 22 HR, 81 RBI and 59 BB through 93 games, including 10 2B, 5 HR and 26 RBI in 30 games since his Aug 9 promotion to Montgomery. He leads Rays minor leaguers in avg., on-base pct., slugging pct. and OPS (1.043), is tied for 3rd in homers, ranks 4th in RBI, 5th in extra-base hits (49) and 6th in walks. Min. 200 AB, he led the South Atlantic League in avg. (.329), slugging pct. (.636) and OPS (1.072) and ranked 2nd in the league in on-base pct. (.436). Minor League Pitcher of the Year: LHP Mason Montgomery, Bowling Green/Montgomery – Is 6-3 with a 2.10 ERA (124-IP, 29-ER) and 171 SO in 27 starts between the two levels. He began the season with Bowling Green and made 16 starts there, ranking among South Atlantic League leaders in ERA (1.81, 1st), strikeouts (118, 1st), WHIP (1.09, 2nd) and opp avg. (.194, 2nd) at the time of his July 12 promotion to Montgomery. He has made 11 starts for the Biscuits, yielding 3 runs (or fewer) in each outing, including an active streak of 5 starts of 1 run (or fewer). He leads Rays minor leaguers in ERA, strikeouts, starts, innings pitched and opp avg. (.196) and ranks 3rd in WHIP (1.06). The 171 SO rank 4th across all of Minor League Baseball and are tied for 9th for a Rays minor leaguer in franchise history.

OF Mason Auer, Charleston/Bowling Green – Was successful on 87.3 pct. (48 of 55) of stolen base attempts between two levels. He leads Rays minor leaguers in stolen bases and is tied for 19th across Minor League Baseball. At the time of his June 27 promotion to Bowling Green, his 24 SB tied for 6th in the Carolina League. From his Hot Rods debut through the end of the season, he led the South Atlantic League with 24 SB. Erik Walker Community Champion: 1B Bobby Seymour, Charleston – Named after former Rays minor league pitcher Erik Walker, who died tragically in 2006 following his first season in professional baseball, the award annually recognizes a Rays minor leaguer who exemplifies teamwork, sportsmanship and community involvement. Seymour was selected from a field that included nominees from each Rays affiliate. The Rays Baseball Foundation will make a $2,500 donation in Seymour’s name to his chosen charity, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The Rays also announced the Most Valuable Players for each of their seven affiliates: