Rays announce 2022 postseason ticket information

The Tampa Bay Rays have announced Postseason information regarding single-game tickets, ticket packages, and suites and party areas.

Tickets for all potential American League Wild Card Series and Division Series home games will go on sale on Friday, September 30 at 10 a.m. Season Members, Group Leaders and Rays Insiders subscribed to email newsletters will receive information about presale opportunities.

In addition, fans who sign up for the Rays Insider email newsletter by Wednesday, September 28 at 12 p.m. will receive access to a presale for tickets for all potential Wild Card Series and Division Series home games. Current subscribers do not need to re-apply. Visit RaysBaseball.com/Postseason to become a Rays Insider.

For access to 2022 Postseason Ticket Packages, which include every potential Rays Postseason home game, fans can purchase a 2023 Traditional Season Membership. For more information, visit RaysBaseball.com/SeasonMembership.

A limited number of suites and party areas are available for Postseason home games. Fans can reserve these areas by visiting RaysBaseball.com/Postseason. All tickets for the 2022 Postseason are mobile-only. Paper tickets or print-at-home tickets are not available or accepted.

With 13 regular-season games remaining, the Rays hold a 4.5-game cushion over the Baltimore Orioles in regard to postseason play. Their magic number to clinch a fourth consecutive postseason berth is nine.