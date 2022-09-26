View from the Catwalks: A tribute to KK

This was a week to forget. Since the last View from the Catwalk, the Rays got swept by the Astros scoring 2 total runs. They then split the final home series vs the Blue Jays 2-2 and scored 10 runs twice (yay!) and 1 run twice (boo!).

Despite an uninspiring last homestand, the Rays did what they needed to do vs Toronto to secure the season series victory and a potentially very important tiebreaker.

And the Rays weren’t alone in their slumping. Seattle and Baltimore were unable to capitalize on the Rays losing, and the Rays will head into the final 9 games still in Wild Card 2 with a half-game lead over Seattle and a 4.5 game lead over Baltimore (with tiebreaker that puts it more like a 5.5 game lead)

Rays magic number for clinching the postseason is at 5.

Links!

On Saturday night, on Devil Rays day, the Rays paid tribute to Kevin Kiermaier

If this is the last season with the Rays, and all indications seem like it is, Kevin Kiermaier is getting his chance to say goodbye.

#Rays Kevin Kiermaier signing autographs and walking through the Tropicana Field concourses for what's likely his last home game pic.twitter.com/Ov3UxCovIQ — Jamal Wilburg (@JWilburg) September 25, 2022

A huge impact addition at the very end of the season: Tyler Glasnow is set to return to the Rays and make his 2022 debut this Wednesday!

Rays Planning To Activate Tyler Glasnow On Wednesday https://t.co/UInyFBKYki pic.twitter.com/IBK9sht5Wr — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) September 25, 2022

Speaking impacts, Randy Arozarena hit his 20th HR and now has back-to-back 20-20 seasons.

Raking and running all season long pic.twitter.com/ltSFyswoY0 — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) September 24, 2022

And now in an even rarer accomplishment, Randy is at 20 HR, 30+ steals, and 40 2Bs

Randy is the first Ray ever to join the 20-30-40 club, and first @MLB player to reach 20 homers, 30 SB and 40 doubles since Betts in 2018. — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) September 24, 2022

A huge sigh of relief after Wander was seen feeling some pain in the opposite hand he had injured earlier this year:

#Rays Cash said Franco jammed his left hand on a swing earlier in the game was was "fine.'' Said he would have hit in the 8th if the score was closer. — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) September 25, 2022

Did the Rays play their last game at the Trop for 2022? If the Rays cannot overtake the Jays for the Wild Card top spot, they will need to win a Wild Card matchup on the road to return to their Dome sweet Dome.

Team Awards were announced and given out this weekend as well:

“Obviously I’m always the guy to say someone else deserves it and everything like that,” McClanahan said of winning #Rays MVP award from Tampa Bay ⁦@officialBBWAA⁩. “But I’m very honored that the writers chose me.” https://t.co/5vdhchbRmP — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) September 25, 2022

Congrats to Miles Mastrobouni on both his debut and first hit (which turned out to be a multi-hit day!)

They grow up so fast, y’all



Congrats to Miles Mastrobuoni on recording his 1st career MLB hit!



@RaysBaseball



pic.twitter.com/0FD6kapFpf — Durham Bulls (@DurhamBulls) September 24, 2022

The Rays bullpen could use J.P. Feyereisen. And while it’s a bummer he’s going to be missing this year, it’s important to remember just how awesome he was in his shortened 2022 season.

Pete Fairbanks has been a fierce and fantastic reliever for the Rays. This year he’s becoming somehow even better.

Fun Reads

It was a fun run rooting for late-season chaos ball

Around the League(s)

Albert Pujols has become only the 4th player ever to hit 700 HRs

The moment Albert Pujols joined the 700 Home Run Club!



(via @MLB)pic.twitter.com/RLUAg9pgNA — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 24, 2022

Rays own Tricia Whitaker was on hand to witness history happen, as she was covering the game for Apple TV+

Wont be apologizing for over posting. The baseball nerd in me just can’t stop.



My view of Albert Pujols and his curtain call last night.



Coming back out to thank the fans. pic.twitter.com/lrg94sKWmJ — Tricia Whitaker (@TriciaWhitaker) September 24, 2022

Aaron Judge is still sitting on 60 HRs and it’s been a week of endless, exhausting narratives and arguing over how much everybody else NEEDS to care about this

AARON JUDGE HITS HOME RUN NO. 6️⃣0️⃣‼️



Judge joins Babe Ruth and Roger Maris as the only Yankees to hit 60 HR in a season pic.twitter.com/NxGS3JjeuC — ESPN (@espn) September 21, 2022

We have college football cutaways, hot takes over a game being broadcast on Apple TV+ that got (almost certainly some intern) in the New York AG’s office to tweet this madness

Consumers should be able to watch this game without having to take on these burdens.



I urge @Apple and @MLB to let this game be shown on YES, where New Yorkers are used to seeing their Yankees play.



My updated statement:https://t.co/eeszfelQwh — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) September 23, 2022

At the time of my writing this, the Yankees are in a very long rain delay. So I hope I go to bed, the Yankees resume playing, and Judge hits 61 at around 3:00 AM EST.

The Cleveland Guardians have won the AL Central. Nobody saw this coming, but in the past week, they have fully taken over and established dominance over the Twins and especially the pre-season favorites: the Chicago White Sox.

No one took us seriously so we kept the receipts.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/Qs5Hzao9Ns — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) September 25, 2022

Many are already writing Cleveland off as the easiest team to face in October, but do so at your own peril. They have great pitching, pesky bats, are well managed, and do neat stuff:

Despite the easiest remaining schedule of all teams, it’s not been easy to cross that finish line for the Seattle Mariners in their quest to break a 21-year playoff drought. Games like their loss on Sunday will surely have M’s fans starting to get nervous.

Going into the bottom of the 6th inning, the Royals trailed the Mariners, 11-2.



Kansas City then scored 11 runs in the frame and went on to win, 13-12.



Entering today, teams had lost 820 consecutive games when trailing by at least 9 runs. pic.twitter.com/yDseByDydZ — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 25, 2022

This Happened

Most sports fans have been where Ken Dorsey was at the end of the Bills v Dolphins game

Bills OC Ken Dorsey was not happy at the end of the game. pic.twitter.com/F7Jp5IMlFP — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 25, 2022

If Philly wins, we all lose

Over the past 100 years, the surest sign of an oncoming financial crisis has been a Philadelphia based baseball team winning the World Series:



1929 - Athletics (Won WS)

1980 - Phillies (Won WS)

2008 - Phillies (Won WS)

2022 - Phillies (80-67, TBD) — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) September 21, 2022

Rihanna was selected to headline the Super Bowl Halftime show

Palate Cleansers!



A very fond farewell to two Rays greats!

Paul Harker & Stan Boroski, who are both leaving the @RaysBaseball after this season, get celebrated and throw out the ceremonial first pitch today! #RaysUp pic.twitter.com/JZ08bqRdMN — Bally Sports Sun: Rays (@BallyRays) September 25, 2022

One last road trip. It hasn’t been the most fun month, but there’s only so much baseball left and nothing is guaranteed in the postseason. Let’s finish strong, boys!