Rays prospects and minor leagues: Bowling Green, Charleston are back-to-back champions

Durham is the only affiliate still playing, and by this time next week, its season will also be over. There could only be two games left but as many as four*.

It’s possible they clinched a playoff spot after I wrote this, which would guarantee three remaining games.

Triple-A Durham Bulls (83-64, 1st out of 10)

Durham rolls to win over Norfolk

Bulls’ rally falls short

Gray’s 10th-inning homer lifts Durham

Glasnow strikes out 6 in 2 2⁄ 3 hitless innings

Bulls rally with 7-run 7th inning

Chirinos solid as Durham wins series

Xavier Edwards: 2-for-16, 1 R, 2 2B, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 7 K

Rene Pinto: 5-for-16, 3 R, 4 2B, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 6 K

Miles Mastrobuoni: 3-for-6, 3 R, 2 2B, 1 RBI, 4 BB, 1 K

Tyler Glasnow: 2 2⁄ 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 K

Taj Bradley: 5 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

Double-A Montgomery Biscuits (70-61)

Early homers give Biscuits series edge

Montgomery loses 5-0 lead

Biscuits season ends in 1-0 shutout

Kyle Manzardo: 1-for-11, 1 RBI, 3 K

Osleivis Basabe: 1-for-3, 1 R, 1 2B, 1 BB

Kameron Misner: 3-for-10, 3 R, 1 3B, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 2 BB, 4 K

Brett Wisely: 3-for-10, 2 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 3 BB, 3 K, 1-for-2 SB

Alika Williams: 0-for-9, 1 RBI, 6 K, 0-for-1 SB

High-A Bowling Green Hot Rods (78-52)

Hot Rods crushed in Game 2

Bowling Green shuts out Aberdeen to win another championship

Mason Auer: 2-for-10, 2 R, 1 2B, 3 RBI, 3 K

Heriberto Hernandez: 0-for-5, 2 BB, 2 K

Nate Soria: 1-for-4, 1 R, 1 HR, 2 RBI

Low-A Charleston RiverDogs (88-44)

Goss pitches Charleston to repeat

Carson Williams: 2-for-4, 2 R, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 2 K

Willy Vasquez: 0-for-4, 1 K

Brock Jones: 1-for-4, 1 R, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 2 K

Junior Caminero: 1-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 BB

Ryan Spikes: 0-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 K

Stats are from Baseball Reference.

This week’s games

Durham

Tuesday, Sept. 27 @ Charlotte 6:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Wednesday, Sept. 28 @ Charlotte 11:05 a.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Saturday, Oct. 1 vs. West Division winner 9:05 p.m. ET (if division clinched)

Sunday, Oct. 2 vs. Pacific Coast League winner 7:05 p.m. ET (if first game won)

Montgomery

The season is over

Bowling Green

The season is over

Charleston

The season is over

Scouting the opposition

Charlotte Knights (White Sox)

58-89 (eliminated)

Offense: 725 R (10th out of 20) .748 OPS (11th out of 20)

Pitching: 6.01 ERA (20th out of 20) 1.63 WHIP (20th out of 20)

Top-30 prospects: OF Oscar Colas (2), RHP Sean Burke (6), SS Lenyn Sosa (11), 2B Yolbert Sanchez (13), RHP Jason Bilous (17)