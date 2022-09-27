Rays prospects and minor leagues: Bowling Green, Charleston are back-to-back champions

Durham is the only affiliate still playing, and by this time next week, its season will also be over. There could only be two games left but as many as four*.
It’s possible they clinched a playoff spot after I wrote this, which would guarantee three remaining games.
Triple-A Durham Bulls (83-64, 1st out of 10)
Durham rolls to win over Norfolk
Bulls’ rally falls short
Gray’s 10th-inning homer lifts Durham
Glasnow strikes out 6 in 2 2⁄3 hitless innings
Bulls rally with 7-run 7th inning
Chirinos solid as Durham wins series
Xavier Edwards: 2-for-16, 1 R, 2 2B, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 7 K
Rene Pinto: 5-for-16, 3 R, 4 2B, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 6 K
Miles Mastrobuoni: 3-for-6, 3 R, 2 2B, 1 RBI, 4 BB, 1 K
Tyler Glasnow: 2 2⁄3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 K
Taj Bradley: 5 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K
Double-A Montgomery Biscuits (70-61)
Early homers give Biscuits series edge
Montgomery loses 5-0 lead
Biscuits season ends in 1-0 shutout
Kyle Manzardo: 1-for-11, 1 RBI, 3 K
Osleivis Basabe: 1-for-3, 1 R, 1 2B, 1 BB
Kameron Misner: 3-for-10, 3 R, 1 3B, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 2 BB, 4 K
Brett Wisely: 3-for-10, 2 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 3 BB, 3 K, 1-for-2 SB
Alika Williams: 0-for-9, 1 RBI, 6 K, 0-for-1 SB
High-A Bowling Green Hot Rods (78-52)
Hot Rods crushed in Game 2
Bowling Green shuts out Aberdeen to win another championship
Mason Auer: 2-for-10, 2 R, 1 2B, 3 RBI, 3 K
Heriberto Hernandez: 0-for-5, 2 BB, 2 K
Nate Soria: 1-for-4, 1 R, 1 HR, 2 RBI
Low-A Charleston RiverDogs (88-44)
Goss pitches Charleston to repeat
Carson Williams: 2-for-4, 2 R, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 2 K
Willy Vasquez: 0-for-4, 1 K
Brock Jones: 1-for-4, 1 R, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 2 K
Junior Caminero: 1-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 BB
Ryan Spikes: 0-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 K
This week’s games
Durham
Tuesday, Sept. 27 @ Charlotte 6:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Wednesday, Sept. 28 @ Charlotte 11:05 a.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Saturday, Oct. 1 vs. West Division winner 9:05 p.m. ET (if division clinched)
Sunday, Oct. 2 vs. Pacific Coast League winner 7:05 p.m. ET (if first game won)
Montgomery
The season is over
Bowling Green
The season is over
Charleston
The season is over
Scouting the opposition
Charlotte Knights (White Sox)
58-89 (eliminated)
Offense: 725 R (10th out of 20) .748 OPS (11th out of 20)
Pitching: 6.01 ERA (20th out of 20) 1.63 WHIP (20th out of 20)
Top-30 prospects: OF Oscar Colas (2), RHP Sean Burke (6), SS Lenyn Sosa (11), 2B Yolbert Sanchez (13), RHP Jason Bilous (17)
