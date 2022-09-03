Filed under: Game Threads GDT: What About Schmidt? Rays hope to serve the Yankees some (Alexander) Payne By Brett Phillips Sep 3, 2022, 5:45pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: GDT: What About Schmidt? Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports Go Rays! More From DRaysBay Josh Donaldson goes hitless again as Rays win again : Rays 2, Yankees 1 Hope Springs eternal: Rays 9, Yankees 0 GDT: Rays looking for a little Schadenfreude Series Preview: Rays v Yankees Rays recall Aranda, activate Wisler F/10, Rays 2, Marlins 1: Fried the Fish Loading comments...
Loading comments...