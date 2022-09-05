 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: The Stretch Run

The Rays enter September hot on the Yankees heels

By John Ford
MLB: New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Ordinarily a 4-1 week would be cause for celebration. But this past week feels a bit like a lost opportunity. The Rays took two from Miami, then took the first two from the Yankees. But a 2-1 loss on Sunday made the Rays quest to run down the New York for first in the division a good bit more unlikely. And it stands now, the Rays are five back of the Yankees (four in the loss column) for the division lead, and hold the second Wild Card spot one back of the Mariners and one ahead of the Blue Jays.

In a make-or-break week, the Rays host the Red Sox for three beginning this afternoon at four, then take a day off on Thursday before traveling to New York for a crucial three game set against the Yankees.

The Rays recall Luis Patiño to start today’s game against the Red Sox. To make room, Matt Wisler was DFA’d.

In case you didn’t know, Taylor Walls is really good with the glove. For example:

We’re all pulling for you, Austin.

Our own Brian Menéndez at BPro.

Tricia talks with Joey Wendle.

Tony LaRussa is on an indefinite leave of absence. Original Devil Ray Miguel Cairo is taking the reins of the White Sox.

Happy Labor Day to all who labor. Go Rays!

