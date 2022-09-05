Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: The Stretch Run

Ordinarily a 4-1 week would be cause for celebration. But this past week feels a bit like a lost opportunity. The Rays took two from Miami, then took the first two from the Yankees. But a 2-1 loss on Sunday made the Rays quest to run down the New York for first in the division a good bit more unlikely. And it stands now, the Rays are five back of the Yankees (four in the loss column) for the division lead, and hold the second Wild Card spot one back of the Mariners and one ahead of the Blue Jays.

In a make-or-break week, the Rays host the Red Sox for three beginning this afternoon at four, then take a day off on Thursday before traveling to New York for a crucial three game set against the Yankees.

The Rays recall Luis Patiño to start today’s game against the Red Sox. To make room, Matt Wisler was DFA’d.

#Rays make it official: Wisler DFA’d; Patiño called up from AAA @DurhamBulls to start today vs. #RedSox — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) September 5, 2022

In case you didn’t know, Taylor Walls is really good with the glove. For example:

Spin is back.

Yes, spin is back up after the sticky stuff breakdown, and @No_Little_Plans shows it wonderfully here. https://t.co/9Plz7SAx0X I wouldn't call it "all the way back" so I assume that new substance is a) clear and b) easily wiped off the hand. I'd bet that caps the RPM benefit. — Eno Sarris (@enosarris) August 30, 2022

There are burns. And then there is this.

A must read. Angel Hernandez is the worst umpire in the MLB. In the real world he would have been fired long ago. ⁦@MLB⁩ https://t.co/1EbCozRBFb — Mike Fasano (@fasanomike) September 1, 2022

Find somebody who looks at you like Joey Votto looks at baseball.

Is this the future of baseball?

The system was very fast, around 5-10 seconds for each challenge.



The videoboard here at Constellation Field showed the location. All the players turned around to see for themselves the precise location.



Only 1 hitter used a challenge. The other 12 were by pitcher/catcher. — Josh Suchon (@Josh_Suchon) September 1, 2022

We did it! We found a bigger jackass than Zack Hample!

This Royals fan made a nice catch of a Juan Soto home run, then was robbed of the souvenir. https://t.co/QyvAX30Ujt — The Kansas City Star (@KCStar) August 29, 2022

Ex-Rays News

We’re all pulling for you, Austin.

Our own Brian Menéndez at BPro.

This morning I wrote about Charlie Morton and a small adjustment that paid major dividends https://t.co/wj91h7dTZD via @baseballpro — Brian Menéndez (@briantalksbsb) August 30, 2022

Tricia talks with Joey Wendle.

Tony LaRussa is on an indefinite leave of absence. Original Devil Ray Miguel Cairo is taking the reins of the White Sox.

Tony La Russa is out indefinitely as he undergoes further testing. Miguel Cairo remains acting manager pic.twitter.com/b28xvNqYUM — James Fegan (@JRFegan) August 31, 2022

So This Happened

Two people were escorted out of the Blue Jays game after getting caught having sex pic.twitter.com/z7CBTxRpQ7 — 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) August 30, 2022

How can you not be romantic about baseball? I dunno, maybe ask Mark, who isn’t going to be getting romantic about anything any time soon.

The Milwaukee Brewers stand with Mark. pic.twitter.com/QWkcYOrPzd — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 30, 2022

It’s okay, Blue. This happens to me at least once a week at work during a Teams meeting.

This umpire on a hot mic:



"After review... ooh, shit." pic.twitter.com/c1HzgiJ1q5 — Welcome to the Ump Show (@umpjob) August 31, 2022

Palate Cleanser!

You know this is you.

People online vs. in real life pic.twitter.com/9iXACAed1d — o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) August 31, 2022

Can I get a do-over?

Happy Labor Day to all who labor. Go Rays!