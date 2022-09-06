Rays prospects and minor leagues: Seasons winding down

In August, Kyle Manzardo continued his rapid ascent through the organization, reaching Double A in his first full professional season. Facing tougher competition did not slow him down. In 23 games across two levels, he led with a 1.154 OPS thanks to five homers, 12 extra-base hits, and more walks than strikeouts. Shane Sasaki was right behind him with a 1.148 OPS in 22 games, and he also tied for the organizational lead with nine steals. Heriberto Hernandez led comfortably in home runs with nine.

Anthony Molina was sharp in August. Although he was charged with 10 runs in 25 innings, only three were earned. He struck out 19 and walked just two. After some early control struggles in Double A, Mason Montgomery walked just three and struck out 23 in 26 1⁄ 3 August innings. Logan Workman joined Molina with a sub-2.00 ERA in five August starts.

Triple-A Durham Bulls (73-56, 1st out of 10)

Wander Franco: 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 BB

Jonathan Aranda: 0-for-3, 1 R, 2 BB, 3 K (.915)

Xavier Edwards: 9-for-23, 4 R, 1 HR, 6 RBI, 3 BB, 1 K (.735)

Rene Pinto: 5-for-22, 2 R, 2 HR, 7 RBI, 1 BB, 7 K (.831)

Miles Mastrobuoni: 6-for-21, 8 R, 3 HR, 4 RBI, 2 BB, 4 K, 1-for-1 SB (.832)

Alika Williams: 2-for-14, 1 R, 2 RBI, 6 BB, 3 K, 0-for-1 SB (.143)

Nick Anderson: 3 IP, 6 H, 3 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 1 K

Yonny Chirinos: 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K

Taj Bradley: 6 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 6 K (4.50)

Double-A Montgomery Biscuits (35-22, 1st out of 4)

Kyle Manzardo: 2-for-7, 2 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 4 BB, 1 K (1.094)

Greg Jones: 1-for-8, 2 R, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 4 K (.710)

Osleivis Basabe: 9-for-14, 5 R, 4 2B, 1 3B, 3 RBI, 3 BB, 1 K, 4-for-4 SB (.913)

Kameron Misner: 2-for-20, 1 R, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 4 BB, 5 K, 1-for-1 SB (.810)

Brett Wisely: 6-for-21, 4 R, 2 2B, 1 3B, 1 RBI, 4 BB, 7 K, 1-for-1 SB (.829)

Mason Montgomery: 6 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 K (3.20)

Sean Hunley: 10 IP, 7 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (3.09)

Jose Lopez: 3 2⁄ 3 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 9 K (2.87)

High-A Bowling Green Hot Rods (33-27, clinched playoff berth)

Mason Auer: 10-for-24, 4 R, 2 2B, 1 3B, 3 RBI, 3 BB, 5 K, 4-for-4 SB (.852)

Heriberto Hernandez: 7-for-28, 2 R, 2 2B, 5 RBI, 3 BB, 9 K, 0-for-1 SB (.864)

Tanner Murray: 5-for-17, 3 R, 1 2B, 3 HR, 7 RBI, 1 BB, 2 K (.715)

Ben Peoples: 5 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 K (3.60)

Graeme Stinson: 3 1⁄ 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K (4.58)

Kyle Whitten: 3 2⁄ 3 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K (3.96)

Low-A Charleston RiverDogs (37-23, 1st out of 6)

Carson Williams: 3-for-14, 3 R, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 4 BB, 5 K, 2-for-3 SB (.820)

Willy Vasquez: 4-for-24, 4 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 8 K, 1-for-1 SB (.729)

Brock Jones: 2-for-15, 4 R, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 2 BB, 8 K, 1-for-1 SB (.869)

Junior Caminero: 9-for-21, 4 R, 1 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 BB, 3 K, 1-for-1 SB (.848)

Ryan Spikes: 2-for-16, 2 R, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 4 BB, 8 K, 2-for-2 SB (.714)

Cole Wilcox: 3 IP, 4 H, 3 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 4 K (1.80)

Sandy Gaston: two-thirds IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 K (4.88)

JJ Goss: 5 IP, 7 H, 1 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 4 K (3.99)

Florida Complex League Rays (39-16)

The season is over.

Stats are from Baseball Reference.

