Tyler Glasnow to have first rehab outing tonight

The road to recovery is nearing its finish line for one of the most electrifying pitchers in baseball as Tyler Glasnow will begin a rehab assignment tonight with the Durham Bulls.

Glasnow is scheduled to start for the Bulls tonight and pitch one inning in his first return to game action since June of 2021.

When healthy for the Rays, Glasnow has proven to be one of the best pitchers in all of baseball. Since the start of the 2019 season, Glasnow has pitched in 37 games for Tampa Bay and has compiled a 2.80 ERA / 2.87 FIP with a 35.9 K% and 7.8 BB% with opponents hitting just .185 against him over 206 innings pitched.

Unfortunately, the injury bug has nagged at him over the past few years with the most severe blow being a torn UCL that required Tommy John surgery last Summer. In a podcast with Neil Solondz on This Week In Rays Baseball, Glasnow described the ligament as “failing” since 2019.

However, Glasnow is now back and healthy, with the Rays fully believing in their talented pitcher meriting him with a contract extension that will pay Glasnow $5.35M in 2023 and then a substantial raise to $25M in 2024, giving him the largest single year salary amount in franchise history.

Given their investment in Glasnow, the Rays will ensure he is fully 100% before he makes his return to the big leagues, so he will not be rushed onto the active roster.

The full detail, per Marc Topkin: