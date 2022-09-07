Rays 1, Red Sox 0: Shutout the Sox

The Rays are home and looking to complete the sweep of the Boston Red Sox after taking the first two games in the series. Jeffrey Springs gets the start against Nick Pivetta.

All we can control is the game in front of us pic.twitter.com/I6ARiEYHft — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) September 7, 2022

Springs started this game by allowing a leadoff double to Enrique Hernandez. He then struck out the next two Red Sox hitters before walking Trevor Story. JD Martinez flew out to get Springs out of trouble.

Yandy Diaz drew a leadoff walk against Pivetta, and stole second with one-out in the inning. Randy Arozarena walked with two outs, but David Peralta struck out to end the inning.

Springs worked a 1-2-3 inning in the top of the seventh, only needing seven pitches to set down the Red Sox. The Rays went down nearly as quickly in the bottom-half, with Ji-Man Choi drawing a walk with two outs being the only difference.

Nine pitches were all that Springs needed in the top of the third, once again setting down the Red Sox 1-2-3. This time, the Rays also went down in order, quickly sending this game to the fourth inning.

Replacing Springs in the fourth inning was a familiar face making his return to the mound after two long years: Yonny Chirinos. Chirinos took over for Springs, who threw three strong innings, allowing only one hit and walking one while striking out two, throwing 39 pitches.

Chirinos got his first batter out on a flyout to left but allowed a single and a walk to the next two hitters. He made his return to the mound known to the next two hitters, striking them both out to move this scoreless game into the bottom of the fourth.

This was no ordinary top of the 4th at the Trop.



After 2 years away, Yonny K's a pair in his 1st inning back pic.twitter.com/xVqwJvYWJZ — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) September 8, 2022

The Rays weren’t able to make anything happen after Yonny’s inning, going down 1-2-3 and only seeing eight pitches.

Chirinos started the fifth by getting Triston Casas to fly out, then notching his third strikeout of the game with a K of Connor Wong. He allowed back-to-back singles, but on a full count, got Alex Verdugo to ground out, ending the inning without a run scored.

Francisco Mejia started the bottom of the fifth with a leadoff double, and he moved up to third on a loud Ji-Man Choi flyout. Taylor Walls legged out an infield single, scoring Mejia and giving the Rays the lead. Walls stole second, but would ultimately be stranded on the bases by the next two hitters.

Get 'em on, get 'em over, and get 'em in pic.twitter.com/moxBl9XuSr — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) September 8, 2022

Chirinos’ third inning of work was his cleanest yet, getting two groundouts and allowing a hit before striking out Rob Refsnyder to end the inning. Nick Pivetta’s day was done after five innings of work for the Red Sox, and he was replaced by John Schreiber, who pitched a scoreless inning.

Colin Poche entered the game in the top of the seventh, relieving Chirinos after three great innings of work. Yonny threw 53 pitches, allowing four hits and walking one, striking out four. Poche pitched a 1-2-3 inning, moving this game along to the bottom of the seventh.

Taylor Walls hit a two-out double in the bottom of the seventh, and with a wild pitch by Matt Strahm, tried advancing home, but was thrown out.

Jason Adam entered in the top of the eighth, and he allowed a leadoff single to Tommy Pham, followed by a walk of Alex Verdugo. Pham moved up to third after Trevor Story grounded into a fielder’s choice, putting runners on the corners. Story stole second with JD Martinez at the plate, and Martinez flew out, but not far enough to allow Pham to score. Adam got Christian Arroyo to ground out, keeping the Red Sox scoreless.

The Rays went down 1-2-3 in the eighth, bringing Pete Fairbanks to the mound looking to close this one out. Fairbanks started the inning like he usually does, with a strikeout, but he walked Triston Casas, something he hasn’t done much of this season (his second walk in 18.2 innings). Fairbanks struck out Reese McGuire for the second out, and Enrique Hernandez flew out to right to end this one.

Five Rays pitchers combine to shut out the Red Sox #RaysWin | #RaysSweep pic.twitter.com/7mqb9vd2ql — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) September 8, 2022

The Rays swept the Red Sox, adding even more separation from the last place spot in the AL East. The Rays are off tomorrow, but will travel to New York to play the Yankees on Friday to begin a three-game series. Drew Rasmussen will start against a Yankees pitcher to be determined.