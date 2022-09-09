The Tampa Bay Rays have activated shortstop Wander Franco ahead of their highly anticipated three game series with the division leading New York Yankees.

It has been a lackluster sophomore campaign for Franco as he has battled two separate injuries hampering his on field performance. However, despite some struggles, Franco has still produced solid numbers.

The 21 year old Franco has played in 58 games this season and has hit .260/.308/.396 with 5 HR over 247 plate appearances, registering 104 wRC+ and accruing 1.2 fWAR.

Franco had been on the Injured List for two months, suffering a broken hamate which needed surgery. Since then, Franco has been chomping at the bit to return to the Rays active roster, enduing a shutdown after his first attempt at playing in rehab games three weeks ago.

On Wednesday, in the same game that Tyler Glasnow made his first rehab appearance since undergoing Tommy John surgery last Summer, Franco played a full nine innings at shortstop and collected three hits. His performance in the game and the condition of his hand seem to be well enough that the Rays believe he is ready to return to the team.

Wander Franco three-hit night for the @DurhamBulls?



In the corresponding roster move, the Rays have designated infield Yu Chang for assignment.