Daddy Drew Dominates New York in Rays’ Win - Rays: 4, Yankees: 2

After the Rays’ 5-1 homestand against the Yankees and the Red Sox, the Rays get to see the Yankees again, this time in the Bronx, and this time with Wander Franco and Drew Rassmussen back in the lineup.

PSA: If you want to watch exciting shortstop play it looks like you'll have to wait till 7:35#RaysUp pic.twitter.com/w3Htq1ppMM — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) September 9, 2022

Wander was a much welecomed sight in the Rays’ lineup, and got things started off early with a 1 out double. Randy Arozarena followed it up with a double of his own to score Wander and give the Rays an early 1-0 lead.

Gotta hand it to him, Wander knows how to make an entrance pic.twitter.com/hEG7gu5dDl — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) September 9, 2022

During the bottom half of the 3rd inning, Kyle Higashioka singled with one out and brought Aaron Judge up. Judge hit a fly ball that was fading fast to LF. Randy tried to make a play on it, and it was ruled a catch/out, but manager Aaron Boone challenged and the play was overturned.

Originally, Randy threw it to Brandon Lowe, who stepped on 2nd base as Higashioka ran back to 1st. HOWEVER, because it was ruled an out originally and then overturned, HIgashioka was awarded 2nd base, and Judge 1st.

Didn’t matter, as Drew struck out Gleybar Torres and Aaron Hicks to end the inning, with Hicks getting booed as he took off his equipment. Hicks has gotten his fair share of booing, so to better gauge this, we are going to use a standard 1 to 10 scale, with 10 being the highest amount of boos. This will be important later.

Hicks’ strikeout in the 3rd inning: 4 out of 10 on the boo scale.

Top of the 4th inning after 2 outs and Ji-Man Choi and Yandy Diaz on first and second base, Wander Franco is up to bat. Wander hits a 0-1 pitch in the air to LF Aaron Hicks. I’ll just let the video explain the rest:

New York Yikes pic.twitter.com/Yc9Ps7oe87 — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) September 10, 2022

Boo level: 15/10

Randy Arozarena doubled himself on ANOTHER play to Aaron Hicks to score Wander from second and give the Rays a 4-0 lead.

Boo level 11/10.

Then in the top of the 5th inning:

Estevan Florial is running out to left field. Aaron Hicks is out of the game. — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) September 10, 2022

Yikes.

Drew Rassmussen didn’t miss a beat coming back from the Paternity List

Papa Drew hasn't missed a beat pic.twitter.com/R8IJw1wVxG — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) September 10, 2022

Yankees got a little bit of a rally going in the bottom of the 6th inning with runners on first and second with only one out, but then Daddy Drew struck out Miguel Andujar and got pinch hitter Giancarlo Stanton to groundout to quiet the loud Yankee stadium.

Daddy Drew’s line tonight: 6.0 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 10 Ks 0 BBs. Career high on strikeouts.





6 IP / 6 H / 0 R / 0 BB / 10 K



Watch ➡️ https://t.co/SOgKjUayUP@RaysBaseball | #RaysUp pic.twitter.com/HpL7dLMep4 — Bally Sports Sun: Rays (@BallyRays) September 10, 2022

Jalen Beeks took over for Daddy Drew and walked the first batter, Oswaldo Pereza. After two outs, it brought Aaron Judge to the plate, who laced a single to Randy Arozarena. With Pereza running home from second base, Randy came up throwing, and was able to get the ball to Christian Bethancourt. He looked like he put the tag on Pereza in time, but it was later overturned, and the Yankees get their first run of the night.

Beeks got Gleybar Torres to ground out to end the threat. Brooks Raley comes in for the 8th inning, and besides a single by Miguel Andujar, kept the Yankees off the board.

Rays didn’t score any more runs in the 7th, 8th or 9th inning, so it would have to be up to JT Chargois to close out the game with a 4-1 lead. Chargois got Oswaldo Pereza to ground out. Next batter was Kyle Higashioka, who waited on a 2-seamer that ran in, and launched it out of Yankee stadium for a solo HR.

Rays still lead 4-2, but it is ROWDY and Aaron Judge comes up to the plate. JT got him to 3-2, but ended up walking him to bring up Gleybar Torres as the tying run. Kevin Cash didn’t want to chance it and went to...

*squints* There’s no way I’m seeing this correctly.

Cash went to... Shawn Armstrong? To face Gleybar Torres.

In Cash We Trust, right?

In Cash We Trust.

Rays Win 4-2!

The #Rays are now just two games behind the Yankees after beating New York 4-2 in the Bronx on Friday evening. Tampa Bay is now 20 games over .500 for the first time this year. — Steve Carney (@stevecarney) September 10, 2022

Rays look to close the gap against the Yankees tomorrow, with Corey Kluber taking the mound against Jameson Tallion. Gametime is at 1:05 PM.