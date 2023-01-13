Tampa Bay Rays face 1 pm deadline for 14 arbitration eligible players

The Tampa Bay Rays are going to be busy over the next few hours as they work to reach agreements with their 14 players that are eligible for arbitration.

The Rays, like most teams, have historically been a file-and-trial team, meaning that if they are unable to reach an agreement with a player by an imposed 1 pm deadline later this afternoon, they will meet with the player in an arbitration hearing. According to the Tampa Bay Times, the arbitration hearings are scheduled to take place from January 30th through February 17th.

Here are the 14 arbitration eligible Rays and what they’re projected by MLB Trade Rumors to earn during the 2023 season:

Pitchers:

Jason Adam $1.9M

Shawn Armstrong $1.3M

Jalen Beeks $1.2M

Yonny Chirinos $1.6M

Pete Fairbanks $1.5M

Andrew Kittredge $2M

Colin Poche $1.7M

Jeffrey Springs $3M

Ryan Thompson $1.1M

Catchers:

Christian Bethancourt $1.6M

Francisco Mejia $2.2M

Infielders/outfielders: