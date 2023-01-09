2023 DRaysBay Community Prospect List No. 4

Previous Winner

RHP Taj Bradley (6’2” 190, 22 in 2023)

Taj Bradley was the Rays fifth round pick in the 2018 draft. He took off after the cancelled 2020 minor league season. Over 236.2 innings he’s posted a 2.24 ERA/3.62 FIP since the start of the 2021 season. He’s posted a 28.4% strikeout rate and 6.9% walk rate. He split the 2022 season between AA and AAA. After being added to the 40 man roster in order to be protected from the Rule 5 draft he likely stands as next man up when an inevitable injury occurs in the rotation.

2023 DRaysBay Community Prospect List

Taj Bradley (18 votes) took down a majority of the votes with Kyle Manzardo (9 votes) and Carson Williams (2 votes) receiving some votes.

2023 DRaysBay Community Prospect List Rank Player Votes Total Percentage Last Season Rank Player Votes Total Percentage Last Season 1 Curtis Mead 9 27 33.3% 5 2 Shane Baz 12 25 48.0% 1 3 Taj Bradley 18 29 62.1% 4

Rules

There will be a selection of players listed in the comments. To vote, reply to the player’s name with a +1 in the comment. For the best voting experience, filter the comment section by Oldest.

Please vote using whichever criteria you prefer! If you like stats, use stats. If you like scouting reports, reference those reports. There’s no one right way to do this — that’s what makes this exercise fun.

If you want to vote for a player who is not listed, there will be an “Others” comment. Reply to that comment with the name of your selection. This is incredibly rare because there will eventually be up to 10 players to choose from, but it’s possible a player you feel strongly about slipped through the cracks.

If you want to nominate a player to be included in the next poll, reply to the “Testers” comment with that player’s name. We will often limit the number of players accepted for the next poll to prevent the list from becoming cumbersome. All players in one poll who do not win the vote are automatically included in the next poll — there is no need to renominate.

Full rules and how tie breaks will be determined can be found in this post by Daniel Russell.

Voting will take place on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday each week.

Candidates

3B Junior Caminero (5’11” 157, 20 in 2023)

Junior Caminero enjoyed a successful first year stateside that saw him split time between the Florida Complex League before being promoted to A ball. He hit .314/.384/.498 and put up a 142 wRC+ over 271 plate appearances. He posted a 8.5% walk rate and 15.9% strikeout rate. He’s continued his success in the Australian Winter League where he’s hit .252/.320/.495 and hit eight homers (second in the league) in 111 at bats.

1B Kyle Manzardo (6’1” 205, 23 in 2023)

Kyle Manzardo was the Rays second round selection in the 2021 draft. After a short cameo in the Florida Complex League to end his draft Manzardo exploded on the scene after being assigned to high A to start the season before being promoted to AA for the final month of the season. Manzardo combined to hit .327/.426/.617 and put up a 172 wRC+ over 397 plate appearances. He hit for power (22 homers) while drawing more than his fair share of walks (14.9% BB) and limiting his swing and miss (16.4% K). Manzardo is likely to start the season in AA but could see an early season promotion to AAA.

LHP Mason Montgomery (6’2” 195, 23 in 2023)

Mason Montgomery was the Rays sixth round pick in the 2021 draft out of Texas Tech. In his first full professional season he spent time split between A+ and AA. He posted a 2.10 ERA/3.11 FIP over 124.0 innings. He posted a 34.2% strikeout rate and 8.6% walk rate. His best pitch is a plus-plus changeup that he uses of a low 90s (90-94 mph) fastball.

SS Carson Williams (6’2” 180, 20 in 2023)

Carson Williams was the Rays first round pick in the 2021 draft. Williams was aggressively placed in full season ball as a high school draftee. He posted a .252/.347/.471 line and put up a 124 wRC+. He does strikeout (32.1% strikeout rate) but has power (19 homers) and can draw walks (10.9% walk rate). He is expected to be a plus defender at shortstop.